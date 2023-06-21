Tennis: Federer thinks Djokovic is “gigantic”

He still keeps an eye on current tennis events. “I’m surprised how much the results mean to me,” said Federer, who has won 103 tournaments and won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career. “I don’t watch whole matches, only highlights. But I’m always there several times a day and check the results. I never would have thought that I would be so interested.”

Of course, he also noticed Djokovic’s triumph in Paris. When asked whether the Serb was the greatest tennis player in history, Federer kept a low profile. “Its hard to say. The whole discussion is difficult to answer. I said to a friend: What is more difficult: winning Wimbledon at 17 like Boris Becker or the French Open at 36 like Novak? I don’t know,” said Federer, who has shaped tennis with his elegance like no other – and is therefore also a candidate for the title “Best Player in History”.

Reuters/Issei Kato In the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals, Djokovic celebrated his 27th victory in the 50th and last duel with Federer

Finally time to ski

In winter, Federer has been back on skis for a long time. Federer had not been able to do what is actually commonplace for a Swiss for years for fear of his health. After the end of his career, the 41-year-old enjoyed his time in the snow to the fullest. “I last skied in 2008. Then the children were born and they never saw me skiing. So it was really a dream for me to go on the slopes with them,” said Federer.

First public appearance in months

In Halle, “King Roger” made his first appearance at a tournament since ending his impressive career in September. After that, Federer pretty much withdrew from the public eye, despite numerous requests from sponsors, tournaments and the media. His foundation alone received 1,200 inquiries within six months, he reported. “Maybe the fault was a bit mine. Because I’ve told a lot of people get in touch when I’ve stopped. And now the wave is coming in,” he said with a smile.

Federer has always had a very special relationship with the grass tournament in Halle. “It was always a special place for me,” said Federer, who has won the event ten times. Nowhere else has the long-standing number one in the world been so successful. “So it’s very nice to be back and meeting friends.”

Tournament director Ralf Weber honored Federer on Wednesday for his services to the tournament. Weber described Federer as an “absolutely exceptional athlete”, the spectators celebrated the Swiss with ovations. “I’d love to come back,” Federer called out to people before signing autographs for a good hour in high summer temperatures and being available for selfies.

Resigning was not a difficult decision

Federer presented himself in a good mood, relaxed and relaxed nine months after the end of his career. The step into retirement was not particularly difficult for him, said the longtime number one in the world. In the last few years of his career, Federer was repeatedly thrown back by knee injuries. He had to have an operation on his knee three times, and his body is still not completely restored to this day.

“Of course you would like to experience that again. But as long as you know that the body can’t do it at this level, you don’t feel the need to be out on the pitch,” said Federer, who currently doesn’t feel ready for a show fight.

Instead, other things take center stage, such as skiing with the family, traveling and having time for your own foundation. “There are just a lot of things that you can’t do on a day-to-day tour because there’s no time and everything is somehow predetermined.” Most recently, the entire Federer family moved to Lesotho, where the Roger Federer Foundation takes care of disadvantaged school children. “It was very touching to meet the children myself.” In any case, Federer will not be bored. “It’s fun because no two days are the same.”