Tennis: For Thiem it’s “uphill”

After the match against Tsitispas, the 29-year-old was particularly happy about his performance improvement: “I’m very happy about how I was able to hold out for almost the entire match. The conclusion is: a very bitter defeat, but at the same time very, very motivating for the next few weeks.”

Working with neo-trainer Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh is obviously good for the ex-US Open winner and three-time Grand Slam finalist. “He has to play more aggressively. I want him to find his dominant tennis again,” the 43-year-old German-Iranian said about his protégé in Munich. Thiem is already clearly on course for this requirement.

Progress at Thiem Despite the narrow defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid, Dominic Thiem takes a lot of positive things with him. The progress cannot be overlooked and Thiem recalled his best times.

“I am extremely motivated”

Tsitsipas also praised the Lower Austrian after the tight game. “Your best (match) so far. You still have it in you. Keep it up, you can do it,” said the fifth in the world rankings and this year’s Australian Open finalist at the shakehands on the net. Thiem himself “saw the fruits of the last three weeks of work” in the match against the Greek. The third game against a top ten player in three weeks was the best. Against Holger Rune (DEN/7) and Taylor Fritz (USA/10), Thiem was even further away from winning a set, against the Greek victory was already within reach.

“I am extremely motivated to continue working like this because the progress can be clearly seen,” said Thiem. Now he would like to continue working consistently in the three weeks or so until he gets to the French Open in Paris. If he succeeds in continuing the upward trend, then “I’m confident that I’ll be in a good mood in Paris”.

Plan until French Open is up

It is currently still open whether he has to qualify at the French Open, whether he will slip into the main draw or whether he will receive a wild card again as a two-time finalist and four-time semi-finalist in Roland Garros. The program up to Paris, on the other hand, is fixed, and it will take Thiem to Upper Austria in a week. Thiem mentioned the ATP 100 Challenger in Mauthausen, which was held for the second time, a while ago.

The following week, Thiem stayed at the Challenger level and played in the category with the highest prize there (175 points for the winner, note) in Bordeaux. From there it should go directly to the French Open, if possible with many new ATP points in the luggage. Thiem is hoping for his tenth participation in the main competition at the classic clay court in Paris.

