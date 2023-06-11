Tennis French Open: N. Djokovic vs. C. Ruud – live ticker – final – 2023

15:23 Djokovic – Ruud 0:1 Djokovic serves well again, preparing the following cracking forehand. But then a forehand from the Serb hits the net post. So we are at Einstand for the fourth time.

15:22 Djokovic – Ruud 0:1 With the first ace of this game, Djokovic gets his first game ball. After that, the 36-year-old does not get the game. Ruud doesn’t give up.

15:21 Djokovic – Ruud 0:1 After that, Djokovic slips up again recklessly, but then impressively fends off this breakball, serves to the outside and ignites another forehand inside-in that is completely unattainable.

15:19 Djokovic – Ruud 0:1 For the longtime number 1, this means a challenge. The Serb balances a forehand inside-in over the net. Ruud can only get there with difficulty and can no longer control his forehand.

15:18 Djokovic – Ruud 0:1 A little later, a forehand from Djokovic touches down a touch too late. This is already his fifth mistake without need and it means a breakball for the opponent.

15:17 Djokovic – Ruud 0:1 Djokovic ignites the fastest serve so far. He will miss at 209 kilometers per hour, hisses through the middle and cannot be returned in a controlled manner by the Norwegian.

15:16 Djokovic – Ruud 0:1 At the beginning of Djokovic’s first service game there is the longest rally so far – with 15 shots. And the Serb scores the first point because now Ruud completely fails to stop.

15:14 Djokovic – Ruud 0:1 Djokovic’s next attempt to stop with his backhand gets stuck on the edge of the net. Then Ruud unpacks the forehand longline and gets the game to zero. See also Raffa's junior world championship, another great event in Rome

15:13 Djokovic – Ruud 0:0 Then the Serb tries a stop. Ruud climbs it effortlessly. After that, the Djoker fails a volley lob and the Norwegian uncompromisingly scores the point.

15:11 1 sentence Now Ruud opens the match. The first serve comes straight away, is 195 kilometers per hour fast. Djokovic ends the short rally with his backhand into the net.

15:07 Conditions After a little drizzle, the roof of the Court Philippe-Chatrier had been closed in the meantime. In the meantime, Roland Garros is building on stable conditions despite the muggy and cloudy weather and is playing the game under the open sky.

15:03 Entry and coin toss At that moment, our protagonists enter the square. After a few moves, you meet with the French chair umpire Damien Dumusois to vote at the net. The coin falls in favor of the 4-seeded Norwegian, who decides to serve. Then both play a bit.

14:55 Ruud 2023 This season Ruud won the 250cc at Estoril on clay. The Norwegian won a total of nine of his career titles on this surface. In addition, the 24-year-old also knew how to please as a semi-finalist in Rome this year. Most recently in Geneva, the right-hander was in the quarter-finals.

14:45 Head 2 Head For the fifth time, these two professionals face each other in an official match. So far there has been nothing at all for Ruud to get. The Norwegian has not yet won a single set against Djokovic. 2020 at the Masters in Rome on sand (semifinals), 2021 at the ATP Finals in the group phase, 2022 again in Rome and again in the semi-finals and at the last ATP Finals in the final – the Serb always came through smoothly. See also At Centogrigio the big screen for Alessandria-Padua

14:36 Always inferior in big finals Ruud was number 2 in the world last year and is currently ranked 4th. A win today would see the 24-year-old up a place and overtake Daniil Medvedev. In total, the right-hander has ten career titles and has won them in 17 finals. The successes, however, were without exception at 250 tournaments. The Scandinavian has also played finals at larger events, but in 2022 he always lost out at the Miami Masters, the US Open and the ATP Finals.

14:27 Ruud in Roland Garros Ruud is in the main draw at the French Open for the sixth time since 2018, having failed in the second qualifying round the year before. Twelve months ago, the Norwegian reached his first Grand Slam final here and had no chance against Rafael Nadal there. This year, his path led through the Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer, the Italian Giulio Zeppieri, the Chinese Zhizhen Zhang (four sets each), the Chilean Nicolás Jarry, the 6th seeded Dane Holger Rune (four sets) and the ailing and 22nd seeded German Alexander Zverev.

14:18 Djokovic in Roland Garros In Roland Garros, Djoker is there for the 19th time since 2005. Today he is playing his seventh final, holding the trophy in 2016 and 2021. As number 3 on the seeding list, everything went quite smoothly at first. He eliminated the American Aleksandar Kovacevic, the Hungarian Márton Fucsovics, the 29th seeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas without any problems. Only in the quarterfinals did Djokovic lose a set against the 11th seeded Russian Karen Khachanov. And that also happened against the top seeded Carlos Alcaraz, who was then no longer a serious opponent for two more sets, plagued by cramps. See also The Golden River restarts in a great way For Eporedia Bricks a bad stop

14:08 Title and record hamster Djokovic would no longer have to prove anything. The man has won just about everything there is to win in tennis and holds other records. The right-hander leads with 38 Masters titles, is the only one to have made the Golden Masters and won the ATP Finals six times. World No. 1 has not been as long as the Serb, who has claimed two of his 93 tournament wins this season – earlier in the year in Adelaide and at the Australian Open.

13:58 Grand Slam Record Djokovic is on a mission. Today is the 23rd Grand Slam title. This would mean that the Serb would be the sole leader in collecting major trophies and could shake off Rafael Nadal, who has been tied so far. At the same time, a success today would bring the 36-year-old back to the top of the world rankings. In addition, he could really show it to the Paris audience, who are always particularly critical of him.