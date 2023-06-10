Tennis, French Open: victory against Muchova – Swiatek defends title in Paris

Status: 06/10/2023 6:00 p.m

Iga Swiatek won the final of the French Open against Karlolina Muchova 6: 5, 5: 7, 6: 4 on Saturday (06/10/2023) and thus defended the title in Roland Garros. In the meantime, however, Swiatek had to worry about her third success in Paris. She had already triumphed in 2020 and 2022.

Swiatek won the first set 6-2 in just 48 minutes, a performance that showed the confidence of a player who has been number one in the world for over a year. Swiatek also started dominantly in the second set, leading 3-0 at times – and then losing game after game, in the end even the set. Muchova prevailed 7:5.

Swiatek, 22, then won the third and decisive set again. The Pole was initially 0:2 behind, but then found her way back to her game and prevailed.

