Tennis, French Open: Zverev went into the semifinals injured

AAccording to his own statements, lexander Zverev contested the lost semifinals at the French Open with a “small strain” in his thigh. “I couldn’t move very well. You just have to do it against him, of course my game gets more hectic then,” said the German number one in the tennis world after the unexpectedly clear 3: 6, 4: 6, 0: 6 against the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

At the end of the last training session before the big game on Friday evening, he suffered the injury. “We don’t have to talk about the fact that I lost. He was ten times better than me. I don’t want to take anything away from him either, but to be honest I had problems,” said Zverev about the injury.

Zverev originally wanted to start at the lawn tournament in Stuttgart next week. This is now done. “Unfortunately, my physical condition doesn’t allow it now,” he was quoted as saying in a statement from the organizers on Saturday. For the ATP tournament in Stuttgart, where the games in the main draw start on Monday, he actually received a wildcard. Before the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon (July 3 to 16), Zverev is next registered in Halle, Westphalia.

Can Zverev become his old self again?

However, it is clear that despite all the aches and pains, the French Open seemed like a two-week therapy session to Zverev – with a healing effect on the battered tennis soul. Because doubts had arisen as to whether he would be able to catch up again and keep up with the big players in the industry. The question before this French Open was simply whether the man from Hamburg could become his old self again after tearing ligaments in his foot seven times and the long break. He had started training again too early after that, he admitted.

As a result, his tournament participations were more than mixed. Zverev needs success to overcome the doubts. To stop being annoyed by his unlucky game. In addition, there were defeats against the big competitors, who will continue to stand in the way of his long-awaited first Grand Slam title in the future: he lost three times to Daniil Medvedev (27), number two in the world, once against high-flyer Carlos Alcaraz (20). The criticism from the tennis experts became louder and louder.

He drew his conclusions from this phase after the comeback: New people were needed. A swap was inevitable. Since his third trainer and sparring partner Michail Ledowskich, a Russian, does not get a Schengen and America visa, his older brother and manager Mischa suggested Tobias Kamke (37) to him. It was easy to see that it fits. “We are friends,” says Zverev, “but the main coach will always be dad.” He is on the same wavelength with him. That’s why the second coach, Sergi Bruguera, had to go. “The differences of opinion were too great as to how I should play tennis,” Zverev admitted at this French Open.

But now he thinks he’s on the right track, despite the clear defeat against Ruud – another big rival now and in the future. Zverev is again regularly among the contenders for a title at a Grand Slam tournament. “Maybe not in Wimbledon because it’s played on grass, that’s more difficult for me,” he said after the semi-final defeat, “but generally speaking that’s my way of thinking from now on.”

The doubts are conquered, that’s Zverev’s message

The lawn classic starts on July 3rd. Zverev has never made it past the round of 16. In Paris, the Hamburg player failed for the fifth time in the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament, only once at the US Open did he make it to the final.

The 26-year-old admitted that the time before the French Open was difficult. Too many losses this year in the early stages of a tournament. He let it be known. And now semi-finals, after all. With a lot of luck in the draw, which only served up easy opponents on the way there. But Zverev draws confidence from this push into the last four of Paris. The doubts are conquered, that is his message.

“I hope I can continue from there and that’s over,” he emphasized: “I think I’ve played great tennis here to date. It’s definitely something I can build on. The most positive thing is just being able to say I’m back now. I’m back to where I was from playing tennis.”

But it is also true that, probably also because of his thigh problems, he did not build on his previous performances in this duel with the fourth in the world rankings in this match, which lasted only about two hours, and missed many opportunities. Zverev would have been the first German finalist at the French Open since Michael Stich in 1996.

“Today was one game too many”

“Right from the start you always had the feeling with Ruud that he was a bit fitter, a bit faster, a bit clearer. But also compliments to Sascha Zverev. A year ago he left the pitch in tears on crutches, today with his head held high,” said Eurosport expert Boris Becker: “Today it was one game too many, but he’s a world-class player again.”

Zverev sees it similarly. In general, he is satisfied that he returned to the top of the world quite quickly: “It usually takes longer. I was in a Grand Slam semifinal. That’s very positive.” He emphasized: “Overall, I’m playing at a very high level again, which is nice for me. I’ll take that with me from the two weeks.”

The 24-year-old Ruud now meets the Serbian Novak Djokovic (3 p.m., in the sports ticker of the WELT) in the final on Sunday, who Carlos Alcaraz from Spain after great drama with 6: 3, 5: 7, 6: 1, 6 :1 and is just one win away from the sole Grand Slam record.

Alcaraz was plagued by cramps all over his body in the third set and could hardly move after that. “I’m very sorry for him,” Djokovic said sympathetically. “He will win this tournament many, many more times.” With his 23rd Grand Slam title, the 36-year-old would leave his Spanish permanent rival Nadal, who is missing in Paris this year, behind.