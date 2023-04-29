Home » Tennis: Grabher is defeated by Swiatek in Madrid
Tennis: Grabher is defeated by Swiatek in Madrid

Tennis: Grabher is defeated by Swiatek in Madrid

The second round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid was the last stop for Julia Grabher. The woman from Vorarlberg, who slipped into the main competition as a “lucky loser”, had to admit defeat to world number one Iga Swiatek from Poland 3:6 2:6 on Friday. In the first round, Grabher had the upper hand against the Bulgarian Wiktorija Tomowa.

28.04.2023 20.14

Online since yesterday, 8:14 p.m


(Update: yesterday, 9:33 p.m.)

Grabher, who had slipped into the main draw as a “lucky loser” after her qualification failure and had defeated Tomowa 6:1 7:6 (7/5) at the start, was unable to come up with the hoped-for surprise on Madrid’s center court care for. After her third WTA 1000 tournament, she still has to wait for her first entry into the top 32 at this level.

The first set was basically 3-1 after Swiatek’s break, and in the second the two-time French Open winner seemed already over the finish line at 3-0. Grabher, number 92 in the world, fought back as best he could, used her first breakball to make it 1:3 and forced the Pole to play a long game on her next serve. However, Swiatek remained focused, increased to 4:2 and then served easily.

WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 7,705,780 euros, clay)

Second round tableau:
Each Swiatek (POL/1) Julia Grabher (AUT) 6:3 6:2
Bernarda Per (USA/28) Tatjana Maria (GER) 6:1 6:3
Zheng Qinwen (CHN/22) Caty McNally (USA) 6:4 7:6 (7/3)
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/16) Alize Cornet (FRA) 7:6 (7/2) 6:3
Barbora Krejcikova (Jun/11) Danka Kovinic 6:3 4:6 6:0
Bianca Andreescu (CAN/23) Wang Xiyu (CHN) -:- -:-
Petra Martic (CRO/27) Laura Siegemund (GER) 7:6 (8/6) 6:3
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/7) 7:5 4:6 6:2
Jessica Pegula (USA/3) Magdalena Frech (POL) 7:6 (7/5) 6:3
Marie Bouzkova (JUN/29) Alexandra Sasnowitsch (BLR) 6:4 6:7 (4/7) 6:3
Martina Trevisan (ITA/18) Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6:2 7:5
Alycia Parks (USA) Viktoria Asarenka (BLR/15) 6:2 7:6 (7/5)
Veronika Kudermetowa (RUS/12) Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (ESP) 6:3 4:6 6:2
Anastasia Potapowa (RUS/21) Jaqueline Adina Cristian (ROU) 7:5 3:6 6:2
Lesja Zurenko (UKR) Jil Teichmann (SUI/25) 3:6 6:2 6:4
Daria Kasatkina (RUS/8) Anastasia Pawljutschenkowa (RUS) 6:4 6:3
Coco Gauff (USA/6) Irene Burillo Escorihuela (ESP) 6:4 6:1
Paula Badosa (ESP/26) Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6:3 4:6 6:4
Rebeka Masarova (ESP) Donna Vekic (CRO/20) 6:1 7:6 (7/5)
Maria Sakkari (GRE/9) Arantxa Rus (NED) 6:4 6:4
Lyudmila Samsonowa (RUS/14) Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6:2 6:3
Jelena Ostapenko (EST/19) Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6:0 6:3
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU/31) Karolina Muchova (CZE) 6:4 7:5
Shelby Rogers (USA/33) Ana Bogdan (ROU) 6:2 6:2
Caroline Garcia (FRA/5) Julia Putinzewa (KAZ) 6:3 6:4
Mayar Sherif (ONE) Anhelina Kalinina (UKR/30) 6:2 7:6 (7/3)
Elise Mertens (BEL/24) Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6:3 6:1
Jule Niemeier (GER) Petra Kvitova (Jun/10) 7:6 (11/9) 6:1
Mirra Andrejewa (RUS) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA/13) 7:6 (8/6) 6:3
Magda Linette (POL/17) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 7:6 (7/1) 4:6 6:4
Camila Osorio (COL) Marta Kostjuk (UKR/32) 3:6 6:4 6:3
Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 6:4 6:3
See also  Liverpool on the velvet And the City bring down the wall of Atletico

