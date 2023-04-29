Tennis: Grabher is defeated by Swiatek in Madrid

Grabher, who had slipped into the main draw as a “lucky loser” after her qualification failure and had defeated Tomowa 6:1 7:6 (7/5) at the start, was unable to come up with the hoped-for surprise on Madrid’s center court care for. After her third WTA 1000 tournament, she still has to wait for her first entry into the top 32 at this level.

The first set was basically 3-1 after Swiatek’s break, and in the second the two-time French Open winner seemed already over the finish line at 3-0. Grabher, number 92 in the world, fought back as best he could, used her first breakball to make it 1:3 and forced the Pole to play a long game on her next serve. However, Swiatek remained focused, increased to 4:2 and then served easily.

WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 7,705,780 euros, clay)