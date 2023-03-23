The game was very balanced from the first set to the end. With the score at 0:1, Grabher was able to fend off a breakball from Liu and equalize to make it 1:1. After that it took until the last game before a player found a break chance again. The American had this again, who took the service from the Vorarlberg player to win the set 6: 4. In the second round, an early break was enough for Liu to take a 2-0 lead to set the course for victory. She scored her first match point after 1:18 hours.

Grabher slipped into the main competition as a “lucky loser” and also benefited from a walk-through thanks to a rib injury to world number one Iga Swiatek. The 94th best Austrian in the WTA ranking failed on Monday in the second qualifying round against the Czech Teresa Martincova in three sets.

The 22-year-old Liu, ranked 59th in the world, benefited from the resignation of her Czech opponent Katerina Siniakova in the first round with a score of 3:6 3:3. Her opponent in the third round is either the 25th-seeded Italian Martina Trevisan or Japan’s Nao Hibino.

WTA 1000 tournament in Miami

(US, $8.8m, hard)

Second round tableau: Claire Liu (USA) Julia Grabher (AUT) 6:4 6:3 Martina Trevisan (ITA/25) Non-Hibino (JPN) -:- -:- Yelena Ostapenko (YEARS/24) Mirjam Björklund (SWE) 6:3 6:4 Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA/13) Tereza Martincova (CZE) 7:6 (7/4) 0:6 6:0 Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/10) Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) -:- -:- Paula Badosa (ESP/21) Laura Siegemund (GER) 7:6 (7/2) 4:6 6:2 Petra Martic (CRO/29) Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6:3 6:3 Elise Mertens (BEL) Darja Kasatkina (RUS/8) 4:6 6:2 6:2 Jessica Pegula (USA/3) Katherine Sebov (CAN) 6:3 6:1 Danielle Collins (USA/30) Viktoria Tomowa (BUL) 7:6 (7/3) 6:2 Magda Linette (POL/20) Jewgenia Rodina (RUS) 6:3 6:4 Viktoria Asarenka (BLR/14) Camila Giorgi (ITA) -:- -:- Lyudmila Samsonowa (RUS/12) Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6:1 6:1 Zheng Qinwen (CHN/23) Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 2:6 6:1 6:1 Anastasia Potapowa (RUS/27) Marta Kostjuk (UKR) 6:1 6:3 Coco Gauff (USA/6) Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6:4 6:3 Maria Sakkari (GRE/7) Bianca Andreescu (CAN) -:- -:- Anhelina Kalinina (UKR/28) Sofia Kenin (USA) -:- -:- Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/18) Taylor Townsend (USA) -:- -:- Belinda Bencic (SUI/9) Leylah Fernandez (CAN) -:- -:- Petra Kvitova (JUN/5) Linda Noskova (CZE) -:- -:- Donna Vekic (CRO/22) Madison Brengle (USA) -:- -:- Zhang Shuai (CHN/26) Erika Andrejewa (RUS) -:- -:- Ounce Jabeur (TUN/4) Solvara Gratscheva (RUS) -:- -:- Caroline Garcia (FRA/5) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) -:- -:- Zhu Lin (CHN/32) Karolina Muchova (CZE) -:- -:- Karolina Pliskova (JUN/17) Wang Xinyu (CHN) -:- -:- Veronika Kudermetowa (RUS/11) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) -:- -:- Barbora Krejcikova (JUN/16) Alexandra Sasnowitsch (BLR) -:- -:- Madison Keys (USA/19) Robin Montgomery (USA) -:- -:- Marie Bouzkova (JUN/31) Anna Blinkova (RUS) -:- -:- Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Shelby Rogers (USA) -:- -:-