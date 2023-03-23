Home Sports Tennis: Grabher out in second round in Miami
Tennis: Grabher out in second round in Miami

Tennis: Grabher out in second round in Miami

Julia Grabher was eliminated in the second round of the $8.8 million WTA 1000 tournament in Miami. The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg lost to the American Claire Liu 4: 6 3: 6 on Thursday. She has to wait for her second main round victory on the WTA tour this year. In Auckland, Grabher had defeated the Czech Tereza Martincova in the first round 5:7 6:1 6:2.

The game was very balanced from the first set to the end. With the score at 0:1, Grabher was able to fend off a breakball from Liu and equalize to make it 1:1. After that it took until the last game before a player found a break chance again. The American had this again, who took the service from the Vorarlberg player to win the set 6: 4. In the second round, an early break was enough for Liu to take a 2-0 lead to set the course for victory. She scored her first match point after 1:18 hours.

Grabher slipped into the main competition as a “lucky loser” and also benefited from a walk-through thanks to a rib injury to world number one Iga Swiatek. The 94th best Austrian in the WTA ranking failed on Monday in the second qualifying round against the Czech Teresa Martincova in three sets.

The 22-year-old Liu, ranked 59th in the world, benefited from the resignation of her Czech opponent Katerina Siniakova in the first round with a score of 3:6 3:3. Her opponent in the third round is either the 25th-seeded Italian Martina Trevisan or Japan’s Nao Hibino.

WTA 1000 tournament in Miami

(US, $8.8m, hard)

Second round tableau:
Claire Liu (USA) Julia Grabher (AUT) 6:4 6:3
Martina Trevisan (ITA/25) Non-Hibino (JPN) -:- -:-
Yelena Ostapenko (YEARS/24) Mirjam Björklund (SWE) 6:3 6:4
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA/13) Tereza Martincova (CZE) 7:6 (7/4) 0:6 6:0
Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/10) Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) -:- -:-
Paula Badosa (ESP/21) Laura Siegemund (GER) 7:6 (7/2) 4:6 6:2
Petra Martic (CRO/29) Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6:3 6:3
Elise Mertens (BEL) Darja Kasatkina (RUS/8) 4:6 6:2 6:2
Jessica Pegula (USA/3) Katherine Sebov (CAN) 6:3 6:1
Danielle Collins (USA/30) Viktoria Tomowa (BUL) 7:6 (7/3) 6:2
Magda Linette (POL/20) Jewgenia Rodina (RUS) 6:3 6:4
Viktoria Asarenka (BLR/14) Camila Giorgi (ITA) -:- -:-
Lyudmila Samsonowa (RUS/12) Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6:1 6:1
Zheng Qinwen (CHN/23) Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 2:6 6:1 6:1
Anastasia Potapowa (RUS/27) Marta Kostjuk (UKR) 6:1 6:3
Coco Gauff (USA/6) Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6:4 6:3
Maria Sakkari (GRE/7) Bianca Andreescu (CAN) -:- -:-
Anhelina Kalinina (UKR/28) Sofia Kenin (USA) -:- -:-
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/18) Taylor Townsend (USA) -:- -:-
Belinda Bencic (SUI/9) Leylah Fernandez (CAN) -:- -:-
Petra Kvitova (JUN/5) Linda Noskova (CZE) -:- -:-
Donna Vekic (CRO/22) Madison Brengle (USA) -:- -:-
Zhang Shuai (CHN/26) Erika Andrejewa (RUS) -:- -:-
Ounce Jabeur (TUN/4) Solvara Gratscheva (RUS) -:- -:-
Caroline Garcia (FRA/5) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) -:- -:-
Zhu Lin (CHN/32) Karolina Muchova (CZE) -:- -:-
Karolina Pliskova (JUN/17) Wang Xinyu (CHN) -:- -:-
Veronika Kudermetowa (RUS/11) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) -:- -:-
Barbora Krejcikova (JUN/16) Alexandra Sasnowitsch (BLR) -:- -:-
Madison Keys (USA/19) Robin Montgomery (USA) -:- -:-
Marie Bouzkova (JUN/31) Anna Blinkova (RUS) -:- -:-
Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Shelby Rogers (USA) -:- -:-
Erstrundentableau:
Julia Grabher (AUT/LL)* bye
Claire Liu (USA) Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 3:6 3:3 ret.
Non-Hibino (JPN) Danka Kovinic 6:3 6:3
Martina Trevisan (ITA/25) bye
Yelena Ostapenko (YEARS/24) bye
Mirjam Björklund (SWE) Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 4:6 6:4 6:4
Tereza Martincova (CZE) Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 4:6 6:4 6:3
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA/13) bye
Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/10) bye
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) 6:4 6:2
Laura Siegemund (GER) Mayar Sherif (ONE) 6:3 6:4
Paula Badosa (ESP/21) bye
Petra Martic (CRO/29) bye
Wang Xiyu (CHN) Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6:0 7:5
Elise Mertens (BEL) Alycia Parks (USA) 6:1 6:4
Darja Kasatkina (RUS/8) bye
Jessica Pegula (USA/3) bye
Katherine Sebov (CAN) Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6:2 4:6 6:4
Viktoria Tomowa (BUL) Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 7:5 6:2
Danielle Collins (USA/30) bye
Magda Linette (POL/20) bye
Jewgenia Rodina (RUS) Bernard Per (USA) 6:3 6:4
Camila Giorgi (ITA) Kaia Kanepi (EST) 7:6 (7/4) 6:7 (4/7) 7:6 (7/4)
Viktoria Asarenka (BLR/14) bye
Lyudmila Samsonowa (RUS/12) bye
Viktorija Golubic (SUI) Hailey Baptiste (USA) 7:6 (7/3) 6:1
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) Alexandra Eala (PHI) 6:2 7:5
Zheng Qinwen (CHN/23) bye
Anastasia Potapowa (RUS/27) bye
Marta Kostjuk (UKR) Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6:3 6:2
Rebecca Marino (CAN) Julia Putinzewa (KAZ) 7:6 (7/4) 6:2
Coco Gauff (USA/6) bye
Maria Sakkari (GRE/7) bye
Bianca Andreescu (CAN) Emma Raducanu (GBR) 6:3 3:6 6:2
Sofia Kenin (USA) Storm Hunter (AUS) 6:0 7:6 (7/5)
Anhelina Kalinina (UKR/28) bye
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/18) bye
Taylor Townsend (USA) Anna Bondar (HUN) 6:4 6:0
Leylah Fernandez (CAN) Lesja Zurenko (UKR) 6:4 6:3
Belinda Bencic (SUI/9) bye
Petra Kvitova (JUN/5) bye
Linda Noskova (CZE) Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6:3 6:4
Madison Brengle (USA) Amanda Anisimova (USA) 7:6 (7/5) 5:2 ret.
Donna Vekic (CRO/22) bye
Zhang Shuai (CHN/26) bye
Erika Andrejewa (RUS) Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 7:5 6:2
Solvara Gratscheva (RUS) Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6:1 7:5
Ounce Jabeur (TUN/4) bye
Caroline Garcia (FRA/5) bye
Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX) 7:6 (8/6) 6:2
Karolina Muchova (CZE) Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6:0 6:2
Zhu Lin (CHN/32) bye
Karolina Pliskova (JUN/17) bye
Wang Xinyu (CHN) Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 3:6 6:4 6:2
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) Tatjana Maria (GER) 6:4 6:1
Veronika Kudermetowa (RUS/11) bye
Barbora Krejcikova (JUN/16) bye
Alexandra Sasnowitsch (BLR) Dalma Galfi (HUN) 6:3 7:6 (7/5)
Robin Montgomery (USA) Ana Bogdan (ROU) 3:6 6:3 6:3
Madison Keys (USA/19) bye
Marie Bouzkova (JUN/31) bye
Anna Blinkova (RUS) Jule Niemeier (GER) 6:4 6:1
Shelby Rogers (USA) Sloane Stephens (USA) 6:4 3:6 6:2
Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) bye

* Absage von Iga Swiatek (POL/1)

