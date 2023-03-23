Tennis
Julia Grabher was eliminated in the second round of the $8.8 million WTA 1000 tournament in Miami. The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg lost to the American Claire Liu 4: 6 3: 6 on Thursday. She has to wait for her second main round victory on the WTA tour this year. In Auckland, Grabher had defeated the Czech Tereza Martincova in the first round 5:7 6:1 6:2.
The game was very balanced from the first set to the end. With the score at 0:1, Grabher was able to fend off a breakball from Liu and equalize to make it 1:1. After that it took until the last game before a player found a break chance again. The American had this again, who took the service from the Vorarlberg player to win the set 6: 4. In the second round, an early break was enough for Liu to take a 2-0 lead to set the course for victory. She scored her first match point after 1:18 hours.
Grabher slipped into the main competition as a “lucky loser” and also benefited from a walk-through thanks to a rib injury to world number one Iga Swiatek. The 94th best Austrian in the WTA ranking failed on Monday in the second qualifying round against the Czech Teresa Martincova in three sets.
The 22-year-old Liu, ranked 59th in the world, benefited from the resignation of her Czech opponent Katerina Siniakova in the first round with a score of 3:6 3:3. Her opponent in the third round is either the 25th-seeded Italian Martina Trevisan or Japan’s Nao Hibino.
WTA 1000 tournament in Miami
(US, $8.8m, hard)