Tennis: Grabher retired early in Palermo

Julia Grabher lost for the fourth time in a row in the first round of a WTA tournament on Monday evening. Austria’s number one in women’s tennis had to bow to French outsider Clara Burel after 1:38 hours 4:6 5:7 in Palermo, seeded number eight.



After her second-round loss in Roland Garros against Coco Gauff, this year’s Rabat finalist lost in Valencia, Bad Homburg and Wimbledon.

The Vorarlberg native fell behind 22-year-old Burel, who is 94th in the ranking, well behind Grabher (58th), after an early loss of service with a deficit of 0:3. In the fifth, sixth and seventh game, no server was able to serve, and so the Dornbirner made it 4: 4 after defending against two break chances from Burel. At 4:5 it was time, the outsider from France used the third set ball to make it 6:4.

decision in the end

Also in the second round there were two breaks on both sides. Grabher again fought his way from a 2:4 to the tie and kept up to 5:6. After that, she had to congratulate her opponent on the victory after Burel’s second match point. For Grabher, things will continue next week at the next clay court tournament in Hamburg.

