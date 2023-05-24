Tennis: Grabher still in good shape before the French Open

The world rankings-74. now meets the winner of the match between the top seeded Italian Martina Trevisan and Jana Fett from Croatia. For Grabher, her dress rehearsal for Roland Garros, she is the only Austrian in the main competition, is about reaching a semi-final for the first time at this tournament level.

Grabher immediately took charge and twice took the serve from Büyükakcay, the current 263 in the ranking. After 37 minutes the first set was dry. The second round turned out to be more difficult: The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg quickly fell 0:3 behind, then played four games in a row and fended off two set balls when the score was 5:6. She kept her nerves in the tie-break and scored her second match point after 1:49 hours.

“The first set was superior, I played the way I imagined, I slept through the second set at first, but then reacted well and then made everything clear in the tie-break,” Grabher analyzed after her victory. “I knew that I was the favorite in this game, and at times I could feel a certain tension. So I’m all the happier that I was able to qualify for the round of eight,” added Grabher.

WTA 250 tournament in Rabat

(Morocco, 259.303 Dollar, Sand)