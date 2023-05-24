Home » Tennis: Grabher still in good shape before the French Open
Tennis: Grabher still in good shape before the French Open

Tennis: Grabher still in good shape before the French Open

Julia Grabher is still in good form before the French Open and made it to the quarter-finals in Rabat. Austria’s clear number one in women’s tennis prevailed against Turkey’s Cagla Büyükakcay 6:1 7:6 (7/4) and reached the round of the top eight in a WTA 250 tournament for the first time since April 2022.

The world rankings-74. now meets the winner of the match between the top seeded Italian Martina Trevisan and Jana Fett from Croatia. For Grabher, her dress rehearsal for Roland Garros, she is the only Austrian in the main competition, is about reaching a semi-final for the first time at this tournament level.

Grabher immediately took charge and twice took the serve from Büyükakcay, the current 263 in the ranking. After 37 minutes the first set was dry. The second round turned out to be more difficult: The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg quickly fell 0:3 behind, then played four games in a row and fended off two set balls when the score was 5:6. She kept her nerves in the tie-break and scored her second match point after 1:49 hours.

“The first set was superior, I played the way I imagined, I slept through the second set at first, but then reacted well and then made everything clear in the tie-break,” Grabher analyzed after her victory. “I knew that I was the favorite in this game, and at times I could feel a certain tension. So I’m all the happier that I was able to qualify for the round of eight,” added Grabher.

WTA 250 tournament in Rabat

(Morocco, 259.303 Dollar, Sand)

Round of 16 tableau:
Martina Trevisan (ITA/1) Jana Fett (CRO) -:- -:-
Julia Grabher (AUT) Cagla Buyukakcay (ENG) 6:1 7:6 (7/4)
Mayar Sherif (ONE/3) Julia Riera (ARG) -:- -:-
Julia Putinzewa (KAZ/6) Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) -:- -:-
Tatjana Maria (GER/8) Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) -:- -:-
Alycia Parks (USA/4) Kamilla Rachimowa (RUS) -:- -:-
Leylah Fernandez (CAN/5) Peyton Stearns (USA) -:- -:-
Sloane Stephens (USA/2) Timea Babos (HUN) -:- -:-

