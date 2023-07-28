Tennis Hamburg European Open: A. Zverev vs. L.Van Assche – live ticker – quarterfinals – 2023

17:45

Zverev – Van Assche 4:1

After that, Zverev has a good length in it again, organizes two game balls and uses the first one with the second ace.

17:45

Zverev – Van Assche 3:1

Now it’s time for the first ace. Served to the outside, the Frenchman has no chance. 30:15!

17:43

Zverev – Van Assche 3:1

The following two points go to Van Assche. When Zverev didn’t really manage a return, the Frenchman won his first game and reduced it to 1: 3.

17:42

Zverev – Van Assche 3:0

Zverev is a few centimeters away from the break. Mohamed Lahyani looks at it on site and confirms that the backhand ball touches down too late.

17:41

Zverev – Van Assche 3:0

After that, Van Assche plays his forehand in the middle and far too short. Zverev can measure with his backhand and gets the next breakball.

17:39

Zverev – Van Assche 3:0

It is not the first time that Zverev is not in the best position with the ball today. The backhand slice therefore fails completely. The Hamburg native then helps his young adversary with a slight forehand error. 30 both!

17:38

Zverev – Van Assche 3:0

Poorly prepared, Van Assche is now looking for a way forward and promptly catches Zverev’s forehand pass ball. 0:30!

17:38

Zverev – Van Assche 3:0

The French’s serve is also too unreliable. The 19-year-old’s stature isn’t someone who can produce aces on an assembly line anyway. But the first one is welcome to come more often. That’s less than 50 percent so far.

17:35

Zverev – Van Assche 3:0

Zverev serves to the outside. Van Assche’s forehand return is too long. This is the game win to 3:0.

17:34

Zverev – Van Assche 2:0

Again and again Van Assche slips up – especially with the forehand. Zverev likes to take these mistakes with him, because he also forces them with his game. Two balls are ready.

17:31

Zverev – Van Assche 2:0

With a forehand that was too long, Van Assche offers a breakball. And now Zverev grabs it, puts pressure on it. The Frenchman does not return his forehand in a controlled manner. That’s the break to 2:0!

17:30

Zverev – Van Assche 1:0

Then the Frenchman tries the Lob. Zverev acts very cleverly overhead, only plays the ball very briefly over the net, which gets him the point. Debut for the third time!

17:29

Zverev – Van Assche 1:0

The best rally follows. Zverev stages it with a backhand slice played briefly cross. Van Assche is on the spot and cannot be overcome at the net. He scores the point with the smash.

17:28

Zverev – Van Assche 1:0

Then Van Assche earns the game ball with a forehand winner, but doesn’t know how to use it afterwards. Again and again, slight mistakes get in his way.

17:27

Zverev – Van Assche 1:0

Then Zverev has already arranged the opponent, catches up to the forehand and then the felt ball jumps. So the break chance is gone.

17:25

Zverev – Van Assche 1:0

Zverev currently has very good length in his baseline shots. This repeatedly drives the opponent into the error and brings the first breakball.

17:24

Zverev – Van Assche 1:0

With a forehand return played cross, Zverev gets the first point against the serving opponent. Van Assche, however, builds up the next rally powerfully and finishes with the forehand winner.

17:22

Zverev – Van Assche 1:0

Then the Frenchman shows his skills with a precise forehand, which hits the line. Afterwards, however, Zverev closes the bag. Van Assche is not able to return a good serve in a controlled manner.

17:21

Zverev – Van Assche 0:0

As a result, mistakes by Van Assche decide the short rallies. That quickly brings Zverev three balls.

17:18

1 sentence

Now Zverev opens the first meeting of these two players – with the roof open. The first serve comes right off the bat and scores a quick point.

17:13

Entry and coin toss

At this moment, our protagonists enter the center court. After a few steps of preparation, the Swedish chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani meets at the net to vote. The coin falls in favor of the French, who decide to hit back. Then both play a bit.

17:10

Zverev 2023

Semifinals is also what Zverev has had since his comeback this season. So far it hasn’t gone beyond that. But after the 500 in Dubai at the beginning of March, these results have been piling up. The 26-year-old advanced to the semi-finals of three tournaments in a row: Geneva, Roland Garros, Halle. In the past few weeks, Båstad ended in the quarter-finals.

17:05

Zverev before the third semi-final

Zverev is playing in the Hanseatic city for the sixth time. And after the Olympic champion avoided a first-round failure like he did in 2013, 2015 and 2016, the path to the semi-finals is open to him. This is exactly what happened in 2014 and 2019. This week, the local hero mastered his tasks against Alex Molčan and Maximilian Marterer with ease.

16:59

Shortly

Zhizhen Zhang has just used his first match ball, beats Daniel Altmaier twice 6: 4 after almost an hour and a half and is entering a semi-final at ATP level for the first time. The center court is now free for our match.

16:49

For the first time in Hamburg

In his first participation in Hamburg, the unseeded Frenchman started on Monday with a two-set win against compatriot Alexandre Müller. The day before yesterday he defeated the 7th seeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3:6, 7:6 and 6:4 in more than three hours.

16:39

Junior French Open winner

But of course Van Assche is also busy on the Challenger Tour. The Belgian-born has reached six finals there and won the last three – two of them this season. Of course, that also gives world ranking points, which is why the right-hander has meanwhile climbed to 69th place. The 2021 junior French Open winner is currently listed as number 77. A surprise win today would mean entry into the top 50 for the first time.

16:29

Only since 2022 on the ATP tour

Zverev is dealing with a 19-year-old Frenchman who was in the main draw of an ATP tournament for the first time in October 2022 in Antwerp. In January he succeeded at the Grand Slam level at the Australian Open. It wasn’t until April that he won his first match on the tour. At the 250 of Estoril, Van Assche defeated Portugal’s Pedro Sousa in three sets. Four more victories were added up to this week. More than round of 16 were not possible.

16:19

Thinned out set list

After Lorenzo Musetti’s departure today, there are still two seeded players in the competition – Casper Ruud (1) and Alexander Zverev (4). Both could meet in the semi-finals, but first they have to do their homework. And that’s sometimes a problem with supposedly easy opponents.

16:09

Welcome

Welcome to the Hamburg European Open! In the men’s competition of this clay court tournament, the quarterfinals are on the program today. Alexander Zverev has to deal with Luca Van Assche around 5 p.m.

