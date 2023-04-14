ZThere are two kilometers as the crow flies between the descent and the upswing in Frankfurt tennis. South of Mainzer Landstraße there is a club called SG Westend, but it is in the Gallus district and has seen better days. Three clay courts have been idle for years, and there is usually not much going on on the remaining four. The association has 54 members, two thirds of whom are over 40 years old. The offspring is zero, neither children nor young people from the area play in the Gallus club.

North of Mainzer Landstraße, in the Europaviertel, the world of tennis is different: livelier, more international, and above all younger. 240 of the 420 members of the TC Europaviertel are children and young people. No other club in and around Frankfurt has experienced such a flourishing as the club located at the Römerhof in recent years – the number of members has increased more than tenfold in less than eight years. When 38 tennis players once formed a department of the DJK Schwarz-Weiß Griesheim, they had to be temporarily subsidized by the football department. The tennis club is now independent, is in good financial shape and is expanding as best it can. “We had the choice of closing the club sooner or later or going on the offensive,” says club chairman Rainer Haushofer.