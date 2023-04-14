Home Sports Tennis in Frankfurt: Admission stop in several clubs
Sports

Tennis in Frankfurt: Admission stop in several clubs

by admin
Tennis in Frankfurt: Admission stop in several clubs

ZThere are two kilometers as the crow flies between the descent and the upswing in Frankfurt tennis. South of Mainzer Landstraße there is a club called SG Westend, but it is in the Gallus district and has seen better days. Three clay courts have been idle for years, and there is usually not much going on on the remaining four. The association has 54 members, two thirds of whom are over 40 years old. The offspring is zero, neither children nor young people from the area play in the Gallus club.

North of Mainzer Landstraße, in the Europaviertel, the world of tennis is different: livelier, more international, and above all younger. 240 of the 420 members of the TC Europaviertel are children and young people. No other club in and around Frankfurt has experienced such a flourishing as the club located at the Römerhof in recent years – the number of members has increased more than tenfold in less than eight years. When 38 tennis players once formed a department of the DJK Schwarz-Weiß Griesheim, they had to be temporarily subsidized by the football department. The tennis club is now independent, is in good financial shape and is expanding as best it can. “We had the choice of closing the club sooner or later or going on the offensive,” says club chairman Rainer Haushofer.

See also  Camila Giorgi triumphs in Mexico! The blue beats Rebecca Peterson in three sets and takes the 4th title in her career

You may also like

Sport politics: WTA-Tour returns to China in autumn

Feyenoord 1-0 Roma: Mats Wieffer strike gives Dutch...

Hansa Rostock separates from sports director Martin Pieckenhagen

NBCA Awards, Mike Brown (Sacramento Kings) sarà il...

TV comeback by Monica Lierhaus: “I just feel...

Inter, deal in defense of Serie A! Juve...

comes out in tears for an illness-Corriere TV

Final Four in the DHB Cup: Cup dreams...

Club Italia coach: “Ituma was strong physically and...

Inter beat Benfica and set course for semi-finals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy