Vtennis world returned to Monte Carlo: Alexander Zverev had to digest a bitter defeat late in the evening, and Novak Djokovic also surprisingly flew out of the tournament in Monte Carlo. On the other hand, there is still a qualifier that hardly anyone expected before the Masters: Jan-Lennard Struff sensationally continued his triumphal march against Casper Ruud, fourth in the world rankings, and made it into the quarter-finals.

Zverev also had that in mind, but the Olympic champion was unable to crown his strong performance against Daniil Medvedev. He missed two match points in the tie-break and lost 6:3, 5:7, 6:7 (7:9). In the second and third set he served to win the match. His performance should still give Zverev courage on the long way back to the top of the world.

Especially since he was in good company in his adopted country. In the previous match, tour dominator Djokovic failed because of 21-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti. After the 6: 4, 5: 7, 4: 6 he scolded: “I feel really terrible.” The wet and cool conditions in the principality had visibly affected the world number one from Serbia, Djokovic destroyed a racket out of frustration.

Rain break delays the process

For Zverev, the day developed into a test of patience, the three-hour crime thriller between Djokovic and Musetti, including a break in the rain, delayed the start of the match against Medvedev. Regardless of this, the 25-year-old showed his best tennis for long stretches since his comeback after the serious ankle injury a year ago. But after more than three hours, Medvedev prevailed again.

The Russian won the first encounter on sand and for the eighth time in the 14th duel with Zverev. At 11:14 p.m., Medvedev converted his first match point in uncomfortable temperatures.



Victory march continued: Jan-Lennard Struff is in the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo.

Image: Reuters



At this point, Zverev’s Davis Cup colleague Struff had long since retired. As a qualifier, he had reached the quarterfinals – only for the second time in the highly paid Masters series. The 32-year-old from Warstein continues to climb the rankings, and a win on Friday (11 a.m. / Sky) over Andrei Rublev, who was fifth, could bring him back into the top 40.

“Incredible Tennis” by Struff

“It was brutal,” said Struff, visibly upset on Sky: “I played unbelievable tennis up to 6: 1, 5: 2, then unfortunately I got a little nervous.” In the end, he needed six match balls to beat Ruud, one of the best clay-court player in the world to keep in check. “I always thought about getting ready and winning,” said Struff: “That triggered something in me.”

In the tie-break, however, he kept his nerve and can continue to dream of a big triumph. In 2020 in Cincinnati he had reached his first Masters quarterfinals and lost there to Djokovic. After two victories in qualifying and three successes in the main draw, he is counting on chances for the semi-finals this time.