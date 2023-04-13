Home Sports Tennis in Monte Carlo: Zverev drama against Medvedev
Sports

Tennis in Monte Carlo: Zverev drama against Medvedev

Tennis in Monte Carlo: Zverev drama against Medvedev

Vtennis world returned to Monte Carlo: Alexander Zverev had to digest a bitter defeat late in the evening, and Novak Djokovic also surprisingly flew out of the tournament in Monte Carlo. On the other hand, there is still a qualifier that hardly anyone expected before the Masters: Jan-Lennard Struff sensationally continued his triumphal march against Casper Ruud, fourth in the world rankings, and made it into the quarter-finals.

Zverev also had that in mind, but the Olympic champion was unable to crown his strong performance against Daniil Medvedev. He missed two match points in the tie-break and lost 6:3, 5:7, 6:7 (7:9). In the second and third set he served to win the match. His performance should still give Zverev courage on the long way back to the top of the world.

Especially since he was in good company in his adopted country. In the previous match, tour dominator Djokovic failed because of 21-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti. After the 6: 4, 5: 7, 4: 6 he scolded: “I feel really terrible.” The wet and cool conditions in the principality had visibly affected the world number one from Serbia, Djokovic destroyed a racket out of frustration.

Rain break delays the process

For Zverev, the day developed into a test of patience, the three-hour crime thriller between Djokovic and Musetti, including a break in the rain, delayed the start of the match against Medvedev. Regardless of this, the 25-year-old showed his best tennis for long stretches since his comeback after the serious ankle injury a year ago. But after more than three hours, Medvedev prevailed again.

