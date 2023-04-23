Tennis in Munich: Final again Rune against van de Zandschulp

Status: 04/22/2023 5:50 p.m

As in the previous year, tennis star Holger Rune from Denmark and the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp are playing for the title at the Munich ATP tournament.

Rune effortlessly prevailed against Zverev conqueror Christopher O’Connell 6: 3, 6: 2 on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp defeated second seeded American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (7-2). The final on Sunday is about 85,000 euros and a sports car.

We will broadcast the final live on BR Fernsehen and in the stream from 1 p.m.

Rune could celebrate fourth tournament victory

Rune is the defending champion at the Iphitos facility and could celebrate his fourth tournament victory. “I have very special memories from this tournament. It was here that I made my breakthrough. I hope we can finish the match this year,” said Rune. Van de Zandschulp had to give up last year’s final when the score was 4:3.

With his entry into the final in Munich, Rune continued his almost meteoric rise to the top of the world. After his strong performance in Monte Carlo, the seventh in the world rankings is already in his second final on sand this year. “Not too bad, isn’t it?” Rune joked, stating, “I’m really happy with my game right now.”

Source: BR24 Sport on BR Fernsehen April 22, 2023 – 1:30 p.m