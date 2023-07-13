Tennis in Wimbledon: Jabeur in the women’s final against Vondrousova, German doubles Krawietz/Pütz missed the final

Status: 07/13/2023 10:22 p.m

The women’s final at Wimbledon will be contested by Ons Jabeur from Tunisia and Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic. The German doubles Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz, on the other hand, missed the final on Thursday (07/13/2023).

In the women’s category, the triumph of the Ukrainian Jelina Switolina has come to an end. The 28-year-old clearly lost 3: 6, 3: 6 in the semifinals against the Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-finals of the grass classic and must therefore continue to wait for her first final in a Grand Slam tournament.

“I’m disappointed with my performance today,” said the Ukrainian. “Overall it was a good tournament. But today I didn’t play well,” said Switolina, who kept fighting back tears in the press conference after the match.

For Vondrousova, on the other hand, it is the second final in one of the four most important tournaments of the tennis season. The 24-year-old was already in the final at the French Open in 2019, but had to admit defeat in Paris to Australian Ashleigh Barty, who has since retired.

Jabeur WINS in three sets

The Czech showed a strong performance against Switolina and converted her first match point after only 74 minutes.

In the final on Saturday she will now face last year’s finalist Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian defeated the world number two Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus 6: 7 (5: 7), 6: 4, 6: 3.

“I’ve learned to turn negative emotions into positive ones,” said Jabeur, who was always emotional on the pitch. “I am proud that I turned the game around and that I am further in the tournament.” It didn’t look like that for a long time. Because after the lost first set, Jabeur was already a break behind in the second round. But then she braced herself against the defeat and, to the cheers of the spectators, managed to equalize the set.

In the decisive section, Jabeur then seemed more stable from Sabalenka, who not only missed out on making the final, but also missed out on being number one in the world rankings.

Jabeur, who lost to Kazakh Jelena Rybakina in the final last year, converted her fifth match point after 2:19 hours. She is now dreaming of the first Grand Slam title of her career. It would be the first by a female tennis player from the African continent.

Clear thing against Krawietz and Pütz

Previously, the German Davis Cup doubles Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz clearly missed the final in Wimbledon. The tennis duo lost in London against Marcel Granollers from Spain and Horacio Zeballos from Argentina 4:6, 3:6.

Krawietz and Pütz, who have been on the tour together since the beginning of the year, have to wait for the first Grand Slam title together. Reaching the semi-finals of the classic lawn was the greatest joint success to date. Krawietz has already won the French Open twice with Andreas Mies.

Unusually nervous performance

Against Granollers and Zeballos, the German doubles seemed unusually nervous on the well-attended Court 1. Especially the Frankfurter Pütz had not caught his best day and immediately lost his first service game. The Spanish-Argentinian duo, on the other hand, served very well and took the first set after 36 minutes.

In the second round, Krawietz and Pütz increased. But the German duo didn’t stand a chance when it came to serving their opponents and didn’t earn a breakball throughout the game. Instead, Pütz lost his service again to make it 3:4, and a little later the dream of a final for the German Davis Cup doubles was over.

Audience celebrates Mixed Champion Kitschenok from Ukraine

Ukrainian tennis player Lyudmyla Kitschenok won the mixed title at Wimbledon alongside Croatian Mate Pavic and dedicated this Grand Slam triumph to her war-torn homeland. “I really hope that this will help the people of Ukraine because they are fighting for their freedom,” said the 30-year-old after beating the Belgian 6-4, 6-7 (9-11), 6-3 in the final Joran Vliegen and Xu Yifan from China.

The audience on Center Court celebrated Kitschenok with long ovations when the trophy was handed over. The win marked the first Grand Slam title for Kitschenok, a former top 10 doubles player. Pavic, once number one in doubles, celebrated his sixth Grand Slam title (three doubles and three times mixed).

