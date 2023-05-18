Home » Tennis Internazionali BNL d’Italia: Y. Hanfmann vs. D. Medvedev – Live Scores – Quarterfinals – 2023
Sports

Tennis Internazionali BNL d’Italia: Y. Hanfmann vs. D. Medvedev – Live Scores – Quarterfinals – 2023

by admin

  • 14:37

    Will Medvedev throw out the next German?

    For that, Hanfmann has to take on Daniil Medvedev today. The Russian is the highest seeded player in the field after Alcaraz and Djokovic left. In the round of 16, Medvedev already threw a German out of the tournament in Alexander Zverev. The 27-year-old, who doesn’t really feel comfortable on clay, only had problems in the first set against the Spaniard Zapata Miralles. After the 3:6 in the first round, however, the Muscovite marched to victory.

  • 14:22

    The tournament of his life

    Yannick Hanfmann seems to feel at home in Rome. The Karlsruher reached the round of 16 of an ATP Masters for the first time and faced Andrey Rublev there. He prevailed against the favored Russian in three sets and was able to rely on his consistency when serving. He will also need this today in order to perhaps be able to take another step.

  • 13:51

    Welcome!

    Good day and hello to the ATP Masters in Rome! Today’s Thursday in the Italian capital includes the last two men’s quarterfinals. A German is also there. Yannick Hanfmann has to deal with Daniil Medvedev around 3 p.m.

    • See also  Premier League: According to media reports, Chelsea FC before agreement with Pochettino

    You may also like

    Walter Stierli’s lawyer comments on the FCL shareholder...

    Milan: Romelu no Premier for the striker to...

    Preview of World Table Tennis Championships: Tennis champions...

    “Paralympics? We don’t want to be the little...

    Morata ready to return to Italy, but not...

    FCB misses the final and Basel celebrates its...

    Europa League, Juventus stops in Seville: Suso-Lamela after...

    The first place with a complete victory! Su...

    FC Sevilla after thriller against Juventus in the...

    Fiorentina will return to play in the final...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy