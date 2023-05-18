Tennis Internazionali BNL d’Italia: Y. Hanfmann vs. D. Medvedev – Live Scores – Quarterfinals – 2023

14:37 Will Medvedev throw out the next German? For that, Hanfmann has to take on Daniil Medvedev today. The Russian is the highest seeded player in the field after Alcaraz and Djokovic left. In the round of 16, Medvedev already threw a German out of the tournament in Alexander Zverev. The 27-year-old, who doesn’t really feel comfortable on clay, only had problems in the first set against the Spaniard Zapata Miralles. After the 3:6 in the first round, however, the Muscovite marched to victory.

14:22 The tournament of his life Yannick Hanfmann seems to feel at home in Rome. The Karlsruher reached the round of 16 of an ATP Masters for the first time and faced Andrey Rublev there. He prevailed against the favored Russian in three sets and was able to rely on his consistency when serving. He will also need this today in order to perhaps be able to take another step.