The International Agency for the Integrity of Tennis (ITIA) has issued a press release confirming that Lorenzo Chiurazzi, an Italian national referee and line judge, has been banned from tennis in his functions for seven years and six months. The reason, according to what reported by the ITIA, is to have admitted having participated in match-fixing. In addition to the ban, the official was also fined $ 50,000, with $ 33,500 suspended.

The accusation — As reported in the press release, the facts refer to matches of the tournament in Perugia in 2021, with the referee in question who, according to the note, "would have delayed the insertion of scores into the electronic device, and the insertion of scores that did not reflect the actual scores on the field ", and in addition there would also be the lack of collaboration with the ITIA survey and the failure to report attitudes that do not comply with the rules. The issue was dealt with in an ITIA trial, which allows for the imposition of a sanction without a hearing on the admission of crimes. The ban will run from the date on which the accusations were presented, that is, August 12, 2022, until February 11, 2030. During this period Chiurazzi will not be able to referee or participate in any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by any governing body of international tennis. or national association. ITIA is an independent body established by international tennis governing bodies to promote, encourage, enhance and safeguard the integrity of professional tennis around the world.

The replica — Lorenzo Chiurazzi meanwhile announces a battle: “I take note of the conduct held by ITIA (publication of the news of my disqualification on its website, with indication of my name), in clear violation of the European legislation on the right to privacy (EU Regulation 2016/679) . I reserve the right to propose an action for compensation for damage to the image against ITIA, through my lawyer Enrico Lubrano. In fact, I believe the proposal received by ITIA itself (in writing on 16 August last) to maintain confidentiality is manifestly illegitimate and not to publish my name, only if I had mentioned the names of other arbitrators involved. Moreover, I have provided ITIA with all possible collaboration, allowing it to extract all the data present on my mobile phone and providing it with any information I know “.

