Tennis: Last year’s finalist Misolic in Kitz is already out

“I wasn’t that focused the whole match, couldn’t find my shots like that. I was nervous too, but there were just too many mistakes at the end,” explained Misolic after the game. On Tuesday, which may be affected by the rain, Dennis Novak will play Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA/second match after 11:00 a.m.) and Dominic Thiem against Facundo Bagnis (ARG/7:30 p.m.), Sebastian Ofner will be in the round of 16 after a walk-through at the start on Wednesday.

Misolic had to accept the rebreak in the first set after a break to make it 3: 1, but used the third set ball at 6: 5. Things went according to plan until the middle of the second round, but the game tipped over with the loss of serve to make it 3:4. Andreozzi, 240th in the world rankings, served and stayed on the trigger. With breaks to 2: 1 and 4: 1, the 31-year-old paved the way to the opening win against the local hero, who is ten years his junior, and will now face his top seeded compatriot Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Wednesday.

Misolic fails in the first round

At the tennis tournament in Kitzbühel, last year’s finalist Filip Misolic had to admit defeat in the first round. He lost in three sets to world No. 240, Argentinian Guido Andreozzi.

“My mistakes were the biggest problem”

“The biggest problem was my mistakes,” Misolic said later. “He then started to play better. I didn’t really have a chance in the third set.” Of course, Kitz is linked to his greatest career success, at least for the time being. “The feeling stays with me for the rest of my life. It was also great today with so many fans, even if I didn’t shoot the match this time.”

GEPA/Patrick Steiner Last year’s finalist Misolic had an early end in Kitzbühel

On Tuesday, Misolic will be in the doubles competition with compatriot Joel Schwärzler. After a few weeks, the 21-year-old inserts a training block in the tournament rhythm before starting the US Open qualification. His training stays in Vienna with Jürgen Melzer have become less frequent, he mostly trains in Graz. “When I come back from four or five tournaments, I wish I could be home for a few days. Then I find that recovery is more important than training.”

Ofner meets Molcan

Before this game, Alex Molcan had qualified for the round of 16 duel with Ofner at the Generali Open. The Slovak won against the French Luca van Assche 6:4 6:3. Ofner (ATP-61st) has won both previous duels against Molcan (120th), one each at future and challenger level. Austria’s number one has set a bye as number four, his best Kitz result is the semifinals in 2017. “A great player, he has already established himself relatively in the ATP circus,” said Ofner about Molcan. “It will certainly not be an easy match.”

ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuehel

(Austria, 630,705 euros, sand)

Erstrundentableau:

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/1)

Freilos

Guido Andreozzi (ARG)

Filip Misolic (AUT) 5:7 6:4 6:2 Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6:2 6:2 Daniel Altmaier (GER/8) Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) -:- -:-

Sebastian Ofner (AUT/4) Freilos Alex Molcan (SVK) Luca Van Assche (FRA/11) 6:4 6:3 Sebastian Baez (ARG) Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 6:4 6:2 Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP/6) Guido Pella (ARG) 6:2 6:4 Laslo Djere (SRB/5) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) -:- -:-

Dennis Novak (AUT) Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) -:- -:- Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) John Paul Rods (PER) 6:1 7:5 Peter Cachin (ARG/3) Freilos Dusan Lajovic (SRB/7) Zang Zhizhen (CHN) -:- -:-

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Facundo Bagnis (ARG) -:- -:- Alexei Popyrin (AUS) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) -:- -:- Yannick Hanfmann (GER/2) Bye qualification, second round:

Dennis Novak (AUT/7)

Thiago Monteiro (BRA/3)

6:4 6:3

Hamad Medjedovic (SRB/5)

Luke Neumayer (AUT) 6:3 6:1 First round:

Dennis Novak (AUT/7)

Joel Josef Schwarzler (AUT)

6:4 6:1

Luke Neumayer (AUT) Federico Coria (ARG/1) 6:1 6:2 Hamad Medjedovic (SRB/5)

Lucas Miedler (AUT) 6:4 7:6 (7/4) Making the Bands (ARG/4)

Maximilian Neuchrist (AUT) 6:7 ​​(6/8) 6:2 6:1 doubles, round of 16:

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT/1) Nikola Cacic / Victor Vlad Cornea (CRO/ROM) -:- -:- Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran (ARG)

Sebastian Ofner / Dominic Thiem (AUT)

4:6 7:6 (7/5) 10/7

Sam Weissborn / Romain Arneodo (AUT/POL) Pedro Cachin / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 6:4 6:2

Philipp Oswald / Marcelo Demoliner (AUT/BRA) Gonzalo Escobar / Alexander Nedowessow (ECU/UKR/4) -:- -:-

Filip Misolic / Joel Josef Schwarzler (AUT) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori (ITA/2) -:- -:-

