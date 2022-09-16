Tennis legend Federer announces retirement

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 15 (Reporter Li Bowen Ma Xiangfei) Swiss men’s tennis star Federer announced on his personal social media on the 15th that he will retire after the Laver Cup in London next week.

This is the farewell letter Federer posted on his personal social media on the 15th.

Federer, 41, has been plagued by injuries in recent years. He has undergone three knee surgeries in the past two years and has not played in any other competition since Wimbledon last July. “As you know, I’ve had injuries and surgery for the past three years and I’ve worked hard to get back to my best, but I’m also aware of my physical abilities and my limits, and it’s sending me a signal that I’ve 41 years old,” Federer said.

“I’ve played over 1,500 matches over the past 24 years. Tennis has given me so much more than I could have imagined. Now I have to realise it’s time to end my career. Laver in London next week The Cup will be my last ATP event. Of course, I will continue to play tennis in the future, but not at the Grand Slams and the tour.”

This is the 2009 Wimbledon men’s singles final, Federer won the Wimbledon championship for the sixth time with a 3-2 victory over the American player Roddick.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Lili

In the farewell letter, Federer thanked his wife, children, parents, sister, team, sponsors and opponents, and especially the fans. “You can’t imagine how much strength and faith you brought me,” Federer said.

“When I fell in love with tennis, I was a caddie in my hometown of Basel. I watched with curiosity the players who were like ‘giants’ to me at the time, and that’s how my dream started. Following my dream, I started training hard, and gradually, I started to believe in myself. Some successes gave me confidence, and I started this amazing tennis road.” Federer said, “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. All of you, you made my tennis dream of a Swiss caddie (like this) come true.”

Federer tearfully embraced the 2018 Australian Open men’s singles title, his 20th career Grand Slam title.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xuefei

In his 24-year tennis legend, Federer won a total of 20 Grand Slam titles, including 8 Wimbledon titles, 6 Australian Open titles, 5 US Open titles and 1 French Open title. In 2003, Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. He won a total of 103 ATP singles titles, 6 ATP year-end finals (Masters Cup) titles and the 2008 Beijing Olympics men’s doubles gold medal, and ranked first in the singles world for 237 consecutive weeks.

“Finally, I want to say to the sport of tennis: ‘I love you and will never leave,'” Federer said.