Tennis legend Navrátilová received the silver medal from the President of the Senate

“It’s a high award,” said Navrátilová, who joked at first that she was used to gold during the ceremonial speech in the Main Hall of the Wallenstein Palace. “I was just kidding, a silver medal is something special. I appreciate it very much and I will try to live to deserve it. You do your best every day and sometimes you get a silver medal from it. But it was for me something special when I came here and everyone applauded,” she recounted with emotion.

“They gave me a beautiful photo of President Václav Havel from 2003, where he writes: Hope is not the belief that something will turn out well, but the certainty that something has meaning, regardless of how it turns out,” quoted Navrátilová, who could not hold back tears.

Martina Navrátilová on Karolína Muchová’s campaign at the French Open “Of course I enjoyed it. She was close, just five balls away from winning. But she played fantastic. I was rooting for her a lot and I hope she will have a good chance on the grass as well. Hopefully she will be at 100% physically because she has had a lot of injuries throughout her life. I hope. , that things will go well at Wimblas.”

The former tennis star watched a commemorative medallion video at the start of the ceremony. In the hall, she was supported by her family and a number of tennis personalities, including Jan Kodeš and Helena Suková. At the end, Navrátilová earned a standing ovation.

"I am happy for the medal and I accept it with humility. I will try to continue to represent my country as best I can. I cry like this when they play our national anthem. I will try to continue doing the right things and hopefully it will turn out well. It needs to be done always steps forward," said Navrátilová, who emigrated after the 1975 US Open.

Navrátilová could not help being moved during the speech. She remembered emigrating 48 years ago. “I get asked a lot if I have any regrets. The only regret I have is that I had to take that step. Tennis made my life beautiful, but it also ruined something for me by running away. You don’t realize how it will turn out with other people around . The sister suffered a lot, I won’t even talk about the parents,” she said, visibly overcome with emotion.

She likes to return to the Czech Republic. He visits his sister Jana in Řevnice. “I mainly have to take care of my figure, because here I always eat more than I have. But now I’ve lost a lot of weight, so it’s okay and I can stay here a little longer,” explained the winner of 59 Grand Slam titles. “My mother also always fed me terribly when I flew in. I always like to come, it’s cool in Řevnice,” added Navrátilová, who announced in March that she had been cured of larynx and breast cancer.

She was glad that the international situation had improved compared to the past. However, they still see reserves. “It can always be better. But it is much better than it was in my time. At least now no children have to run away from the Czech Republic,” she noted.

Between 1978 and 1987, she was world number one in singles for a total of 332 weeks. At the Grand Slams, she won the singles eighteen times, succeeded in the women's doubles thirty-one times, and dominated the mixed doubles ten times, which no one else has done so far. In 1983, she lost only one of 87 matches, the next season she set a new record of a streak of 74 matches without defeat. She won her last Grand Slam singles title in 1990 at Wimbledon.

“When we didn’t write about you, Martina, we knew that you won. We lived in a cage. And you had the strength and courage to break that cage and fly out of it. You gained your freedom and became the best tennis player in the world. At the same time, you suffered and your family suffered too. But you followed your own path. When you follow your own path, sometimes you have to suffer. We should remember that,” said Vystrčil.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Tennis legend Martina Navrátilová.

In addition to her tennis career, he also praised Navrátilová’s merit in charity projects and other life actions. “Then you broke other cages and showed the way. You spoke openly and you speak about who you are, who you are with and how you live. And in doing so you helped a large number of people with a similar fate. None of us is to blame for the way we were born. You said and you say it publicly and openly. I thank you for that. You open not only people’s eyes, but also souls. You help the weak and vulnerable. You help those who, as you say, have less than you. You are courageous and never give up in life anyway like on a tennis court,” added Vystrčil.