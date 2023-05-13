Home » Tennis: Mauthausen semifinals with Ofner, Misolic and Thiem
Sports

Tennis: Mauthausen semifinals with Ofner, Misolic and Thiem

by admin
Tennis: Mauthausen semifinals with Ofner, Misolic and Thiem

The semi-finals of the Challenger tournament in Mauthausen are on the agenda today. In the first game of the day, the two Austrians Filip Misolic and Sebastian Ofner meet. This is followed by the game between number one seeded Dominic Thiem and 19-year-old Serb Hamad Medjedovic.

Mauthausen is currently being broadcast live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.

A side note: Due to the weather forecast, the final on Sunday was brought forward to 12.30 p.m. (live on ORF Sport +).

More see Current ATP Tournaments

See also  Back to school and Covid, the government insists on 10. But the Dad front is growing

You may also like

Thanks to a late goal, Bielefeld still hopes...

Golden State Warriors, the latest on the future...

Juventus Cremonese, Massimiliano Allegri’s press conference

Salač will start the French Grand Prix from...

dragged to a shelter and raped, the shocking...

Zou Yang: There are preparation tasks & academic...

Monza: Palladino, ‘I saw Galliani, a positive match’...

Bad news for the Czech team. Reinforcements from...

Romelu Lukaku turns 30

Giro d’Italia: First mountain arrival has chaotic aftermath

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy