Tennis: Mauthausen semifinals with Ofner, Misolic and Thiem

The semi-finals of the Challenger tournament in Mauthausen are on the agenda today. In the first game of the day, the two Austrians Filip Misolic and Sebastian Ofner meet. This is followed by the game between number one seeded Dominic Thiem and 19-year-old Serb Hamad Medjedovic.

Mauthausen is currently being broadcast live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream.

A side note: Due to the weather forecast, the final on Sunday was brought forward to 12.30 p.m. (live on ORF Sport +).

