Tennis: Medvedev triumphs for the first time on sand

Daniil Medvedev is in top form just before the start of the French Open. The 27-year-old Russian won the final in Rome against the Dane Holger Rune 7:5 7:5 on Sunday and thus celebrated his sixth title in a Masters 1000 tournament. For the first time ever, the hard court specialist triumphed at an ATP event on sand.

21.05.2023 20.13

The second Grand Slam tournament of the year will also be played on this surface from next Sunday at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, in which ÖTV star Dominic Thiem slipped into the main draw after the cancellation of the 14-time record winner Rafael Nadal from Spain.

In the upcoming world rankings, Medvedev moves past the Serbian Novak Djokovic to second place by winning the tournament. World number one Carlos Alcaraz from Spain surprisingly failed in Rome in the third round.

“Always wants to win the biggest tournaments”

“I always believe in myself and always want to win the biggest tournaments in the world,” said Medvedev, who only had to give up one set on the way to his 20th tournament victory. “But I never believed that I could ever win an ATP 1000 tournament on clay in my career, a surface that I don’t really like.”

ATP 1000 tournament in Rome

(Italy, 8,637,966 euros, sand)

Finale:
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Holger Rune (DEN/7) 7:5 7:5
Semifinals:
Holger Rune (DEN/7) Casper Ruud (NOR/4) 6:7 (2/7) 6:4 6:2
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) 7:5 7:5
See also  Milan, Tonali is the nightmare of Verona
Quarter-final tableau:
Holger Rune (DEN/7) Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) 6:2 4:6 6:2
Casper Ruud (NOR/4) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/24) 7:6 (7/5) 6:4
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6:2 6:2
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) Borna Coric (CRO/15) 6:3 6:4

