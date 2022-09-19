Home Sports Tennis, Metz Sonego beats Karatsev in two sets in the first round




Important victory against the Russian seeded number six on the scoreboard. In the second round the Turin player will face the winner between Goffin and Simon

Good first for Lorenzo Sonego in Metz. In the indoor hardcourt tournament, the Turin player finds an important victory also for morale, after a fluctuating 2022. Sonego eliminates the number 6 seed, Aslan Karatsev, in two sets: 7-5 6-3. Now he will have a fight with one between David Goffin and Gilles Simon.

The first set goes well for Sonego, who finds the break in the fourth game: the shot that works best is the anomalous forehand, from the left, with which the Turin player builds several points. Karatsev returns to the set in the ninth game and extends the set to 5-5, but Sonego breaks the Russian again just before the tie break: 7-5. In the second set the development is similar: Sonego ahead, Karatsev gets a counterbreak and Lorenzo pushed, closing at 6-3.

September 19, 2022 (change September 19, 2022 | 22:56)

