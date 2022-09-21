The Metz tournament ends immediately for Lorenzo Musetti. The tennis player from Carrara, in the top-seeded draw number 3, loses in the second round – after receiving the bye in the first – against Sebastian Korda, in a challenge between very young players: 6-3 7-5 for the 2000 class against the Italian, two years younger. After the satisfaction of the passage of the round in the Davis Cup (and the victory against Borna Gojo in the singles with Croatia), a disappointment for Simone Tartarini’s pupil immediately arrives.

The match

The draw could certainly have been more benevolent with Musetti, who immediately found himself facing a difficult opponent with great potential. After beating Hugo Gaston in the first round, Korda plays a solid and intelligent match against the Tuscan, trying to insist on the opponent’s swinging backhand. The first set is decided by a single break, in the fourth game: Musetti has no opportunity to break the serve from the American. The second set is that of regrets for Lorenzo, who immediately goes to 2-0 but is immediately recovered by Korda. Musetti saves the break ball in the fifth game and reaches the tie-break: after saving a match point at 6-5 with the first, the Italian commits a double fault and gives Korda the opportunity to serve his opponent, who take advantage and close the match. The American is now waiting for the winner of the match between Lorenzo Sonego and Giles Simon, scheduled for Thursday in the early afternoon.