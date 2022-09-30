Home Sports Tennis, Moutet-Andreev, what a fight! “He asked Me to wait for him outside, I look forward to”
Tension between the French tennis player and the Bulgarian in the Orleans Challenger. Corentin attacks on Instagram: “he was hidden by six security officers: when he leaves the room, I’ll be happy to see the threats in place”

The net salute after a tight and hard-fought game can hide pitfalls. Sometimes we protect ourselves first, as on the occasion of the meeting between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the end of the tense challenge at Wimbledon. It was a false alarm, nothing happened between the two. At the Challenger in Orleans, on the contrary, insults flew and there was also a physical clash between the French Corentin Moutet and the Bulgarian Adrian Andreev.

Episodes that can arise from the tension of the moment (Andreev won a comeback with a score of 2-6 7-6 7-6); possible sins of youth, considering the 23 years of Moutet and 21 of the Bulgarian. The problem, in this case, is that the tension between the two continued even after the match, off the pitch. To report what happened is Moutet, through the stories of Instagram: “I do not want to apologize for what happened at the end of the game. When a player says ‘vaff …’ twice while looking me in the eye, I can’t help but let him know in my own way that it’s not okay. You (referring to the audience, ed) applauded him at the end of the game. Perhaps these are acceptable things to you. For me no”. Then, the story of what happened after: “he threatened me and asked me to wait for him at the exit of the field, which obviously I did. I had a hard time finding it for ten minutes. In fact, he was hidden by six security guards. I have heard your threats, so when you come out of the room they hid you in, I will be very happy to see them implemented. I’m waiting impatiently, we can talk calmly. ”

So Moutet also attacked the French public in Orleans, a city on the banks of the Loire. These are not easy days for fans from beyond the Alps, also because Benoit Paire takes it in too: “Playing at home is a bit difficult for me at the moment. People expect a lot of me. I was number 18 in the world, so when I come back they expect me to win every time. Mentally I wasn’t ready to play my best tennis, so I thought it would be better to be in a quieter place in Portugal and enjoy my tennis. I am very happy to be here and prefer to play tournaments outside of France. If I get back to my best level, maybe I’ll play in France again. There, every time I win there is pressure ”, the words released in a Bolamarela interview.

