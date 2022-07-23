It will be an Italian Sunday in the smell of treble, that of tomorrow in tennis. After the final won in Gstaad by Matteo Berrettini – the sixth of an Italian in the classic Swiss tournament – which will challenge world number 5 Casper Ruud, Lorenzo Musetti in Hamburg also landed in the big match, his first ever in an ATP 500 , the ninth of an Italian at the Rothenbaum (where Bertolucci, Fognini and Pietrangeli also won). And certainly in the final of the WTA 250 in Palermo there will be an Italian in the final, as tonight Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti face each other in the semifinals. It is the fifth time that there are three Azzurri in the final in the same week in three tournaments on the pro circuits.

In Hamburg Musetti overtook the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, n.30 Atp, fresh winner at Baastad, with a dominant first set and a more thriller-like second – with a matchpoint wasted with a service from below, like Kyrgios – from which he is however came out great. The best career ranking is also rewarded: number 40 Atp. A week of great results, the German one for the ‘Muse’, who gradually beat Dejan Lajovic (n.75) also canceling two matchpoints, then the Finnish Ruusuvori (n.42), then the n.35 Alex Davidovich-Fokina . In the final, however, the Italian could find himself facing the most mangy obstacle, namely Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old marvel of world tennis, n.6 Atp, who in the second semifinal is opposed to Alex Molcan.