Tennis: Ofner loses to Mannarino

Sports

Tennis

Sebastian Ofner missed his first final on the ATP tour in the Kazakh capital on Monday. The Styrian, who had kicked his compatriot Dominic Thiem out of the competition in the quarter-finals, had to admit defeat to the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino – number six in the tournament – 4:6 2:6 in the semi-finals of the tournament in Astana.

02.10.2023 14.51

Online since today, 2:51 p.m. (Update: 3:58 p.m.)

ATP 250 tournament in Astana

(Kazakhstan, $1,093,360, hard court)

Semi-finals: Sebastian Korda (USA/5) Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 6:7 ​​(8/10) 7:6 (7/2) 7:6 (7/3) Adrian Mannarino (FRA/6)

Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

6:4 6:2

