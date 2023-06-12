Tennis: Ofner replaces Thiem as the best Austrian

Novak Djokovic regained the top position with his 23rd Grand Slam title. The 36-year-old Serb passed Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whom he defeated in the semifinals of the French Open. It’s his 388th week as a leader, extending the record in men’s tennis. Third is Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who lost a place.

Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, is not among the top 100 in the world for the first time in over 20 years. The 37-year-old Spaniard, who will probably only return to the ATP tour next year after hip surgery, fell from 15th to 136th place.

Grabher improves

In the women’s category, Julia Grabher made up five places, the 26-year-old from Vorarlberg is now in 56th place. Number one remains French Open winner Iga Swiatek from Poland ahead of Belarusian Arina Sabalenka. The new third in the world rankings is Jelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan.

Paris finalist Karolina Muchova made a huge leap from 43rd to 16th place. Meanwhile, Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia climbed four places to tenth after reaching the semi-finals in Paris, making it into the top ten for the first time.