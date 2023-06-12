Tennis: Ofner replaces Thiem as the best Austrian

Tennis
Sebastian Ofner replaced Dominic Thiem in the world rankings on Monday as the best Austrian. Thanks to his participation in the round of 16 at the French Open, the 27-year-old from Styria climbed from position 118 to 81. Ofner, who is in the top 100 in the world for the first time, is the best Austrian in the world rankings for the first time in his career. Thiem, the former number three in the world, only improved from 92nd to 89th place.
Novak Djokovic regained the top position with his 23rd Grand Slam title. The 36-year-old Serb passed Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whom he defeated in the semifinals of the French Open. It’s his 388th week as a leader, extending the record in men’s tennis. Third is Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who lost a place.
Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, is not among the top 100 in the world for the first time in over 20 years. The 37-year-old Spaniard, who will probably only return to the ATP tour next year after hip surgery, fell from 15th to 136th place.
Grabher improves
In the women’s category, Julia Grabher made up five places, the 26-year-old from Vorarlberg is now in 56th place. Number one remains French Open winner Iga Swiatek from Poland ahead of Belarusian Arina Sabalenka. The new third in the world rankings is Jelena Rybakina from Kazakhstan.
Paris finalist Karolina Muchova made a huge leap from 43rd to 16th place. Meanwhile, Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia climbed four places to tenth after reaching the semi-finals in Paris, making it into the top ten for the first time.