Tennis: Ofner shifts down a gear

After his unfortunate out at the ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbühel, Sebastian Ofner showed signs of wear and tear. As a result of the 6:4 5:7 6:7 (5/7) on Wednesday in the round of 16 against the Slovak Alex Molcan, his 70th singles game this season, Ofner complained about wrist problems, which he had had since his Salzburg Challenger victory felt in mid-July. He also has to take care of himself physically now.



“I realize that I’ve played a lot. My body is generally telling me at the moment that a few days off would be good because I have a few pains here and there,” said the 27-year-old after the avoidable out. He missed two match points when the score was 5-0 in the second set. Mentally, however, it is bearable.

“If I hadn’t played as successfully this year as I have so far, a match like this would have been even worse. But because I’ve had such a season so far, it will take a day or two, and then I’ll calm down anyway,” said Ofner.

Next stop Winston-Salem

That’s exactly what he wanted to treat his body to. Like his “stable colleague” Dominic Thiem, Austria’s number one is skipping the Masters 1000 tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati in the next two weeks. Qualification is not an issue, there are no wildcards.

And so the next tournament is scheduled for the week starting August 20 in Winston-Salem, followed by the US Open. “Until then I have to make sure that I get fit. Because the Asia tour might come after America. Otherwise it could be that I play too much and it affects the body.”

Full steam ahead into the season finale

He doesn’t want to take advantage of the good condition after injury problems too much. “Now I’m in where I always wanted to be. That’s why I have to make sure that I don’t overplay it too much – so that I don’t exhaust it completely and hang around with something again. Better to start the end of the season with full energy after a break.”

After the Davis Cup, the season finale should include Beijing or Astana from the end of September, followed by Shanghai and Tokyo. The following week, the Wiener Erste Bank Open are on the agenda.

