Tennis: Ofner storms into the final in Ilkley Challenger

Tennis: Ofner storms into the final in Ilkley Challenger

Sebastian Ofner reached the final at the Challenger tournament in Ilkley, UK. The Styrian, who was seeded number three, finished off Hungary’s Zsombor Piros in 49 minutes 6:3 6:0 in the preparatory event for the Wimbledon lawn classic on Friday. For Ofner it is already his fifth Challenger final this year after Tenerife, Antalya, Zadar and Prague.

In the final of the 145,000 euro tournament, the 27-year-old world number 81 scorer. either Frenchman Arthur Cazaux or Australian Jason Kubler, number four on the seed list. Austria’s current number one now has 75 ATP points and 11,570 euros in prize money. In the world rankings, Ofner appears in the top 70 for the first time from Monday.

For the title there would be 125 points or 19,650 euros and a top 60 place. If the Styrian wins his first triumph this year after losing four finals at this level, he will also receive a wild card for Wimbledon as an additional reward.

Melzer out in the quarterfinals in Colombia

For Gerald Melzer, the $80,000 Challenger in Cali, Colombia, ended Thursday evening (CEST) in the quarter-finals. The younger brother of ÖTV sports director Jürgen had to bow to Brazilian Pedro Sakamoto 7: 6 (7/4) 4: 6 6:7 (8/10) after a 3:22 hour fight. The 32-year-old from Lower Austria missed two match balls in the decisive tie-break.

