TENNIS ONLINE: Another Czech derby! Will Kvitová confirm her form?

Czech tennis has four representatives in the Friday singles program at the main tournaments before the peak of the grass season in July – Wimbledon. Current Czech No. 1 Petra Kvitová, a two-time champion from the All England Club, will face French Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals from 12:30 p.m., and Markéta Vondroušová will challenge Greece’s Maria Sakkariová from 3 p.m. Barbora Krejčíková and Linda Fruhvirtová will take the court in Birmingham at the same time for the Czech derby. You can watch all the matches in detailed online reports on Sport.cz.

