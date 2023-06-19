TENNIS ONLINE: Czech derby for an introduction. Kvitová and Pliskova will compete on grass for the first time in Berlin

Czech tennis stars Petra Kvitová and Karolína Plíšková will meet today in the first round of the tournament in Berlin. It will be their sixth duel against each other, but the first on grass. The match starts at 12:30 CEST and you can watch it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz, as well as the other two matches of the Czech women’s representatives in the Monday program of the tournament in Birmingham – Marie Bouzková with Bernarda Peraová from the USA (from 13:30) and Linda Fruhvirtová with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (from 15:00).

