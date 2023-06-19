Home » TENNIS ONLINE: Czech derby for an introduction. Kvitová and Pliskova will compete on grass for the first time in Berlin
Sports

TENNIS ONLINE: Czech derby for an introduction. Kvitová and Pliskova will compete on grass for the first time in Berlin

by admin

Czech tennis stars Petra Kvitová and Karolína Plíšková will meet today in the first round of the tournament in Berlin. It will be their sixth duel against each other, but the first on grass. The match starts at 12:30 CEST and you can watch it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz, as well as the other two matches of the Czech women’s representatives in the Monday program of the tournament in Birmingham – Marie Bouzková with Bernarda Peraová from the USA (from 13:30) and Linda Fruhvirtová with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (from 15:00).

See also  Ronaldo, the decline at Manchester United: the analysis

You may also like

Reyer Venice, time for choices on the Italian...

Golf: Outsider Clark surprises at US Open

Hong Kong hosts Happy Run for Hangzhou Asian...

Silvio Berlusconi, the memory of Giorgio Porrà

There is Boniek for Roma, the feeling with...

the Blues continue their flawless Euro qualification by...

NBA market, Bradley Beal lost, Miami ‘thinks bigger’:...

Raspadori, there’s talent and desire to get involved...

USA win Nations League final against Canada

Nottingham Open 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Arthur...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy