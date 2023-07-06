Home » TENNIS ONLINE: Muchová is injured! Krejčíková and Vondroušová also play. More Czechs finish
TENNIS ONLINE: Muchová is injured! Krejčíková and Vondroušová also play. More Czechs finish

After further postponements on Wednesday due to bad weather, the tennis players will have another busy day at Wimbledon today. At the All England Club, there will be eight Czech representatives who are not doing very well so far. The winner of the tournament in Bad Homburg, Kateřina Siniaková, lost to the Ukrainian tennis player Lesja Curenková 4:6, 1:6. Eighteen-year-old Linda Nosková lost to Hungarian Dalma Gálfiová 7:6, 2:6 and 2:6 in her postponed Wimbledon debut. You can follow the other matches of the Czech female tennis players in detailed online reports on Sport.cz

