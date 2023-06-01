Home » TENNIS ONLINE: Nosková will try to surprise Rybakinová in Paris, Lehečka awaits Giron
TENNIS ONLINE: Nosková will try to surprise Rybakinová in Paris, Lehečka awaits Giron

So far, Czech tennis is counting on defeats at the second Grand Slam tournament of the French Open season. Linda Nosková and Jiří Lehečka will try to repair their reputation on Thursday. They will fight in Paris for participation in the third round of the clay Grand Slam. The 18-year-old Czech tennis player will challenge Jelena Rybakinová from Kazakhstan on the second largest court of the Roland Garros complex, while Lehečka will face the American Marcos Giron. You can watch the matches in detailed online reports on Sport.cz

