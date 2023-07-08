Home » TENNIS ONLINE: Rain threatens again, Kvitová and Lehečka are scheduled to play
Sports

TENNIS ONLINE: Rain threatens again, Kvitová and Lehečka are scheduled to play

by admin
TENNIS ONLINE: Rain threatens again, Kvitová and Lehečka are scheduled to play

In case of victory, Kvitová will imitate Markéta Vondroušová and Maria Bouzková, who will compete for the quarterfinals together.

Kvitová is the Wimbledon winner from 2011 and 2014. This year, she fulfills the role of the seeded nine and is handling the role of the favorite so far. Leheček’s match with the sixteenth-seeded Paul is also on the program at noon in SELČ. They also haven’t fought each other yet.

Vondroušová already made it to the round of 16 on Friday after a win over Croatian Donna Vekičová, Bouzková knocked out Caroline Garcia from France in a three-set battle.

See also  Rafael Nadal cancels the French Open and ends his career in 2024

You may also like

Ellis Simms: Coventry City sign Everton striker for...

Title: “New York City Makes Offer to Neymar,...

Jazmin Sawyers: GB athlete on the need for...

Summer United: Bulls Defeat Raptors with Darling and...

Atlanta Hawks, $ 120 million four-year contract for...

mixed performance from Frenchman Victor Wembanyama on his...

Puebla and Santos Laguna Put On an Exciting...

Bryton Gardia R300L Bike Radar: The Perfect Choice...

Reporter: Dortmund Considers Sancho’s Return as Manchester United...

Juventus, Giuntoli’s first words: “As a child I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy