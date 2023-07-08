TENNIS ONLINE: Rain threatens again, Kvitová and Lehečka are scheduled to play

In case of victory, Kvitová will imitate Markéta Vondroušová and Maria Bouzková, who will compete for the quarterfinals together.

Kvitová is the Wimbledon winner from 2011 and 2014. This year, she fulfills the role of the seeded nine and is handling the role of the favorite so far. Leheček’s match with the sixteenth-seeded Paul is also on the program at noon in SELČ. They also haven’t fought each other yet.

Vondroušová already made it to the round of 16 on Friday after a win over Croatian Donna Vekičová, Bouzková knocked out Caroline Garcia from France in a three-set battle.

