TENNIS ONLINE: Siniaková and Plíšková fight on the grass with their Russian rivals

A tough test awaits the Czech female tennis players in the general round at tennis Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the season. At the tournament in Bad Homburg, Kateřina Siniaková will face Russia’s Yevgenija Rodinová in the second round at noon. Experienced Karolíná Plíšková will also take part in the grass tournament in Eastbourne, who will compete with Russian Darja Kasatkinová. You can watch both duels in detailed online reports on Sport.cz.

