TENNIS ONLINE: The great Pliskova keeps up with the world number one, the opening act culminates

A trio of Czech female tennis players will appear in the second round of the prestigious WTA event in Montreal. Karolína Plíšková fights with the Polish world number one Iga Šwiateková. Also in action will be Karolína Muchová, who will face Romanian Sorana Cirstea for the third time this year, and in the hit of today’s program, Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová will face off against former world number one Caroline Wozniacka. You can watch the duels online on the Sport.cz website.

