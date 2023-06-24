Home » TENNIS ONLINE: Vondrousová and Kvitová will fight in Berlin for the semifinals
Sports

TENNIS ONLINE: Vondrousová and Kvitová will fight in Berlin for the semifinals

by admin
TENNIS ONLINE: Vondrousová and Kvitová will fight in Berlin for the semifinals

Petra Kvitová knocked out another Czech tennis player, Karolína Plíšková, from the edge of the tournament. In the round of 16, she met the Argentinian Podorosková, whom she defeated in two sets and secured a place in the semi-finals. She has not lost a single set in the tournament so far. She and the Frenchwoman will meet each other for the tenth time, with the Czech tennis player leading her opponent 5:4 in matches so far.

On her way through the tournament, Markéta Vondroušová first met the Canadian Andreescu, whom she finally beat after two long, almost hour-long sets. In the round of 16, she met the German Niemeier, who scraped the mutual duel before the end of the second set. In joint duels, Garcia leads Markéta 1:0, after she was able to eliminate her at the tournament in Rome a month ago.

Both matches were supposed to take place already on Friday, however, due to bad weather, the organizers were forced to make changes and the matches will take place on Saturday morning. The semi-finals should also take place on the same day, i.e. today.

See also  The Old Wild West restarts immediately, beat Piacenza

You may also like

Eleven trophies in the Armani era, five league...

Another Barcelona legend is heading to MLS. Busquets...

The World of Betting Predictions: How to Face...

“He can’t turn on his PC, tablet and...

Olympic flame stops in 65 cities

From Weah to Thuram, the children of football

Faith, concern, criticism. And so the NHL chose...

2-1 at Inter, Roma win the U17 championship...

It wouldn’t happen if you hit a boy!...

Queen’s 2023 results: GB’s Alfie Hewett & Gordon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy