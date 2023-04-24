Tennis: ÖTV trio in Madrid in the second qualifying round

Austria’s number one Grabher, who has slipped 14 places to position 92 in the WTA ranking, now only has to overcome one hurdle. On Tuesday, Dornbirn, who was number two in qualifying, will face Dajana Jastremska. After taking a 5-1 lead in the first set, the Ukrainian benefited from the resignation of her German opponent Eva Lys.

The Czech Karolina Pliskova, number 15 in the world, cannot take part in the tournament. The former world number one had to cancel her participation due to a knee injury, but wants to return to the tour at the WTA 1000 clay court tournament in Rome (from May 8th) shortly before the French Open (from May 28th).

Rodionov continues after initial difficulties

Rodionov started successfully at the ATP tournament in Madrid after difficulties in the first set with a 2: 6 6: 2 6: 4 against the French Laurent Lokoli. In the second round, the 23-year-old world number 119 scores. on Tuesday on the German Daniel Altmaier, who clearly won 6:1 6:1 against the Hungarian Attila Balazs.

Ofner took his opening hurdle in Madrid more confidently. The Styrian, who is 130th in the ATP ranking, won 6: 3 6: 1 against Sweden’s Elias Ymer (ATP 149th). In the second and final round of qualifying, 26-year-old Ofner will face either Russia’s Ramon Saifullin or Portugal’s Joao Sousa. Misolic lost to Italian Matteo Arnaldi 1:6 4:6.

ÖTV star Dominic Thiem only has a place in the main draw. The Lower Austrian, who competed thanks to a wildcard, meets Kyle Edmund in the first round. The Briton (ATP-509.), who has fallen far behind in the rankings, is there thanks to a protected ranking. Thiem won the only duel between the two in 2017 in the first round of Barcelona. Should Thiem prevail, he will meet Barcelona finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) in round two.

Erler/Miedler not in the doubles

Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler, who won their second title of the season and their fourth career tournament in Munich on Sunday, are not there in doubles. Erler is therefore better than ever in the doubles ranking as 36th, and Miedler, who is two positions behind, can also look forward to a new record. In the season ranking, which is decisive for entering the ATP finals, the duo is tenth.

WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 7,705,780 euros, clay)

Qualification, second round: Julia Grabher (AUT/2) Dajana Jastremska (UKR) -:- -:- First round: Julia Grabher (AUT/2) Ana Konjuh (CRO) 6:4 7:6 (7/4)

ATP 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 8,796,536 euros, clay)