Home » Tennis: ÖTV trio in Madrid in the second qualifying round
Sports

Tennis: ÖTV trio in Madrid in the second qualifying round

by admin
Tennis: ÖTV trio in Madrid in the second qualifying round

Tennis

Julia Grabher saved the chance to enter the main competition of the WTA tournament in Madrid. The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg beat the ex-ranked 20 in the first qualifying round on Monday. Ana Konjuh with 6:4 7:6 (7/4) through. In the men’s competition, Jurij Rodionov and Sebastian Ofner won the first qualifying round, while Filip Misolic was eliminated.

24.04.2023 20.45

Online since today, 8.45 p.m

Austria’s number one Grabher, who has slipped 14 places to position 92 in the WTA ranking, now only has to overcome one hurdle. On Tuesday, Dornbirn, who was number two in qualifying, will face Dajana Jastremska. After taking a 5-1 lead in the first set, the Ukrainian benefited from the resignation of her German opponent Eva Lys.

The Czech Karolina Pliskova, number 15 in the world, cannot take part in the tournament. The former world number one had to cancel her participation due to a knee injury, but wants to return to the tour at the WTA 1000 clay court tournament in Rome (from May 8th) shortly before the French Open (from May 28th).

Rodionov continues after initial difficulties

Rodionov started successfully at the ATP tournament in Madrid after difficulties in the first set with a 2: 6 6: 2 6: 4 against the French Laurent Lokoli. In the second round, the 23-year-old world number 119 scores. on Tuesday on the German Daniel Altmaier, who clearly won 6:1 6:1 against the Hungarian Attila Balazs.

Ofner took his opening hurdle in Madrid more confidently. The Styrian, who is 130th in the ATP ranking, won 6: 3 6: 1 against Sweden’s Elias Ymer (ATP 149th). In the second and final round of qualifying, 26-year-old Ofner will face either Russia’s Ramon Saifullin or Portugal’s Joao Sousa. Misolic lost to Italian Matteo Arnaldi 1:6 4:6.

See also  Cagliari sells Cragno to Monza. Brunori definitely fades

ÖTV star Dominic Thiem only has a place in the main draw. The Lower Austrian, who competed thanks to a wildcard, meets Kyle Edmund in the first round. The Briton (ATP-509.), who has fallen far behind in the rankings, is there thanks to a protected ranking. Thiem won the only duel between the two in 2017 in the first round of Barcelona. Should Thiem prevail, he will meet Barcelona finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) in round two.

Erler/Miedler not in the doubles

Alexander Erler/Lucas Miedler, who won their second title of the season and their fourth career tournament in Munich on Sunday, are not there in doubles. Erler is therefore better than ever in the doubles ranking as 36th, and Miedler, who is two positions behind, can also look forward to a new record. In the season ranking, which is decisive for entering the ATP finals, the duo is tenth.

WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 7,705,780 euros, clay)

Qualification, second round:
Julia Grabher (AUT/2) Dajana Jastremska (UKR) -:- -:-
First round:
Julia Grabher (AUT/2) Ana Konjuh (CRO) 6:4 7:6 (7/4)

ATP 1000 tournament in Madrid

(Spain, 8,796,536 euros, clay)

Qualification, second round:
Yuri Rodionov (AUT/15) Daniel Altmaier (GER/4) -:- -:-
Sebastian Ofner (AUT/16) Roman Safiullin (Russia) -:- -:-
First round:
Yuri Rodionov (AUT/15) Laurent Lokoli (FRA) 2:6 6:2 6:4
Sebastian Ofner (AUT/16) Elias Ymer (SWE) 6:3 6:1
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA/8) Filip Misolic (AUT) 6:1 6:4

You may also like

Bergamo spoiled Mourinho’s 100th game on the bench

Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea in talks with ex-Tottenham boss...

Four contenders for Women’s World Cup 2027

World Snooker Championship 2023 results: Mark Selby beats...

Grizzlies to try to improve at forward role...

The biggest weapon helped Pilsen. I would fly...

from DS to gamers, here’s what can happen

URANIE AND THE FIRST TRIO OF AFFIRMATIONS AT...

Berrettini worries the fans: “The injuries made me...

The USK and Opava basketball players managed the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy