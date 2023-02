Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner won the ATP 250 Open Sud de France tournament in Montpellier. He beat the French naturalized American Maxime Cressy in the final in straight sets (7-6, 6-3) after beating his compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals and the Frenchman Arthur Fils in the semifinals. For Sinner it is the seventh title obtained in an ATP tournament: now it is 14th in the men’s world rankings.

