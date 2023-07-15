Tennis, portrait of the “surprised” Marketa Vondrousova who won Wimbledon starting as an underdog

For the Wimbledon tournament it is history. Marketa Vondrousova becomes the first unseeded player to triumph at the Championships, overcoming the Tunisian Our Jabeur with the score of 6-4 6-4. For the 24-year-old Czech it is the second career title, five years later. An incredible epilogue that allows Vondrousova to climb up to tenth place in the standings, with a leap of 32 positions (he had started the tournament at number 42 in the world). For Jabeur instead it is one new disappointment. Favorite gamethe Tunisian again fails to become the first African tennis player and Arab to win a Grand Slam title. And who knows now if she will have another chance in the future.

Stearns, Kudermetova, Vekic, Bouzkova, Pegula and Svitolina and finally Jabeur. And to think that before this Wimbledon you had won only 4 games on grass in career. Vondrousova’s journey was absolutely unpredictable concluded with a diving volley and the applause of a Center Court who was ready to celebrate the first African and Arab tennis player to triumph on the London lawns. And instead Vondrousova turned out to be more concrete and solid compared to number 6 in the world, who relived the same nightmares he had twelve months ago. The burden of shouldering the expectations of a whole continent it turned out to be too heavy again, and so the Tunisian, after an excellent start, is yes slowly extinguished. Vondrousova took advantage of it, recovering a break from disadvantage in both partials and placing finally the decisive extensions on 4-4to then close without worries in the following innings.

Born in Sokolov on June 28, 1999 from a sports family – his mother Jindriska Anderlova is a former volleyball player who also played in the Czech Serie A – Vondrousova had no intention of playing tennis as a child (a sport she began playing at the age of 4 years). Or at least it wasn’t his priority. His thoughts turned to football and his role as full-back. Then he chose the racket, climbing to the top floors of world tennis in a very short time. The entrance into top 20 arrived at just 19 years old, immediately after the ride at Roland Garros 2019, where she pushed herself to the final, lost against Ashleigh Barty. But his name had already come under the magnifying glass the previous year, with his first WTA victory in Bienne, Switzerland. A surprising success as it came after starting from the qualifiers and for the second time in a main draw of the major circuit. Left-handed, with a strong intelligence and ability to move the ball and design the field, Vondrousova also in the junior circuit he had shown his great qualities. She was number 1 in the world among the under 18s, at just 15 years old, and she won in Italy the prestigious Bonfiglio Trophy of Milan and the Junior Internationals.

Read Also

Inter breaks with Lukaku: fiery phone call in the night, the furious company drops the negotiation

After the final in the Parisian Slam, however, comes the first of a long series of physical stops. Wrist surgery after Wimbledon takes away the rest of the season. His return to the field is complicated by the outbreak of the covid pandemic e up-and-down performances follow one another. To rediscover the brilliance you have to wait for 2021 and the Tokyo Olympics. Here she conquers the silver medal, losing in the final against the Swiss Belinda Bencic. The disappointment is great but the result foreshadows a return in style even in the WTA circuit. And instead the physical problems come back to haunt her and undermine her constancy. 2022 like a new one anonymous season and then, suddenly, this exploit at Wimbledon, which made her the fifth unseeded woman to reach the last act. Before her they had succeeded Helen Jacobs (1938), Angela Mortimer (1958), Vera Sukova (1962) and the last one, 60 years ago, Billie Jean Moffitt (1963), futura Billie Jean King.

This title at Wimbledon allows Vondrousova to enter even a very prestigious club. Indeed, Czech tennis has produced some of the most important tennis players in history. At the Championships she is the fourth winner, after Martina Navratilova (1978 e 1979), Jana Novotn (1998) e Peter Kvitov (2011 and 2014). At the Grand Slam level, however, they must also be added Hannah Mandlikova (Roland Garros 1981, Australian Open 1980 e 1987, Us Open 1985) e Barbora Krejcikova (Roland Garros 2021). Among men the only Czech success on English lawns is that of Jan Codes in 1973 (also winner at Roland Garros 1970 and 1971). The other compatriots capable of lifting a Grand Slam title were Peter Korda at the 1998 Australian Open and, of course Ivan Lendl, the most victorious of all, who, however, seems to have lacked the high note at Wimbledon. Among his triumphs are the US Open 1985, 1986 and 1987, the Australian Open 1989 and 1990 and Roland Garros 1984, 1986 and 1987.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

