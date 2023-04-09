Balancing family and work is difficult – all the more so when the spouses are on the road as tennis professionals. Working mother Elina Switolina has now taken on an even bigger task.

FBalancing family and work is difficult enough in normal times. All the more so when the spouses, as tennis professionals, are constantly on business trips, mostly in different places. In addition to being a working mother, the Ukrainian Elina Switolina has taken on an even greater task, namely to help her homeland, which was bombed by Russians, wherever and however she can.

So the first thing she did on her return to the pro tour, 13 months after her last match and five and a half months after giving birth to her daughter, was raise money for Ukraine. The organizers of the WTA tournament in Charleston prepared the stage, Switolina gathered more than a dozen nice and non-Russian colleagues and collected 100,000 dollars with an exhibition match.

She donated the money to the Ukrainians, whose suffering Switolina, who lives with her husband Gael Monfils in France, recently experienced first-hand when visiting her grandmother near the home front: It “broke her heart to walk through the cities destroyed by rockets”. Good for the country that has such dedicated and strong women.