Home Sports Tennis pro raises funds for Ukraine at war
Sports

Tennis pro raises funds for Ukraine at war

by admin
Tennis pro raises funds for Ukraine at war


Die Stifterin: Elina Switolina
Image: AP

Balancing family and work is difficult – all the more so when the spouses are on the road as tennis professionals. Working mother Elina Switolina has now taken on an even bigger task.

FBalancing family and work is difficult enough in normal times. All the more so when the spouses, as tennis professionals, are constantly on business trips, mostly in different places. In addition to being a working mother, the Ukrainian Elina Switolina has taken on an even greater task, namely to help her homeland, which was bombed by Russians, wherever and however she can.

So the first thing she did on her return to the pro tour, 13 months after her last match and five and a half months after giving birth to her daughter, was raise money for Ukraine. The organizers of the WTA tournament in Charleston prepared the stage, Switolina gathered more than a dozen nice and non-Russian colleagues and collected 100,000 dollars with an exhibition match.

She donated the money to the Ukrainians, whose suffering Switolina, who lives with her husband Gael Monfils in France, recently experienced first-hand when visiting her grandmother near the home front: It “broke her heart to walk through the cities destroyed by rockets”. Good for the country that has such dedicated and strong women.

See also  Farewell to coach Gianni Rossi played in Serie A with Juve and led Montebelluna and Treviso

You may also like

Pensions, the payment dates of the May slip

Sun Xingmin, the first Asian brother, has 100...

Curling, World Cup: Italy surrenders to Switzerland and...

Paris-Roubaix: Van der Poel triumphs, drama at Degenkolb

Argentina: Retegui scores again, Tigre equalizes – Football

Trent 23 points, Flynn 20 points, Portis 16...

Marozsan before the farewell game: the future of...

Estoril Open: Casper Ruud beats Miomir Kecmanovic for...

Chess, Armageddon: Kramnik storms out of studio furiously...

«Just come to my house, respect my privacy»-...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy