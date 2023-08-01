Tennis: Qualifier Novak out in the first round of Kitz

Tennis

Sebastian Ofner, who was equipped with a bye, remains the only Austrian in the round of 16 of the ATP tournament in Kitzbühel, at least for the time being. After last year’s finalist Filip Misolic, Dennis Novak was also eliminated in the first round on Tuesday. The Lower Austrian, who had qualified for the main draw, was beaten by the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild 3:6 4:6.



01.08.2023 19.19

Online since today, 7:19 p.m

Novak started strong and had four breakballs in the first game, but couldn’t use them. After that, the serve went up to 2:3 from Novak’s point of view before Seyboth Wild managed the first break. This was enough for the South American to win the set, after 47 minutes he served the third set ball to make it 6:3.

In the second round, Seyboth Wild was enough for a single break to win – that one to 3:2. After a playing time of 1:24 hours, he used his second match point. For the 29-year-old Novak it is the third Kitz first round in a row after 2020 and 2021.

Thiem in action in “Night Session”.

Austria’s star Dominic Thiem, who meets Argentinian Facundo Bagnis in the “night session”, is still in action on Tuesday. The 2020 US Open winner had defeated Bagnis in Umag 6: 4 7: 5 in the previous week in the first round, now the South American wants revenge. As a qualifier, Bagnis comes into the duel with two wins from the weekend and match practice.

Djere and Altmaier continue after rain delay

Novak conqueror Seyboth Wild meets the number five seeded Serb Laslo Djere in the round of 16. After a rain delay of several hours, he defeated the Australian Christopher O’Connell 6:4 7:6 (7/4). Germany’s Daniel Altmaier, who was number eight, also survived the first round with a 6:7 (5/7) 6:2 6:4 win over Swiss Marc-Andrea Hüsler.

Alexei Popyrin is no longer in the grid. Last week’s Australian Umag winner traveled from Croatia but had to withdraw his entry due to a right leg injury. In his place, the Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo plays as “Lucky Loser” against the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuehel

(Austria, 630,705 euros, sand)

Erstrundentableau:

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/1)

Freilos

Guido Andreozzi (ARG)

Filip Misolic (AUT) 5:7 6:4 6:2 Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6:2 6:2 Daniel Altmaier (GER/8) Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) 6:7 ​​(5/7 ) 6:2 6:4

Sebastian Ofner (AUT/4) Freilos Alex Molcan (SVK) Luca Van Assche (FRA/11) 6:4 6:3 Sebastian Baez (ARG) Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 6:4 6:2 Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP/6) Guido Pella (ARG) 6:2 6:4 Laslo Djere (SRB/5) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) 6:4 7:6 (7/4) Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Dennis Novak (AUT) 6:3 6:4 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6:1 7:5 Pedro Cachin (ARG/3) Freilos Dusan Lajovic (SRB/7) Zang Zhizhen (CHN) -: – -:-

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Facundo Bagnis (ARG) -:- -:- Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) -:- -:- Yannick Hanfmann (GER/2) Bye qualification, second round:

Dennis Novak (AUT)

Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

6:4 6:3

Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)

Luke Neumayer (AUT) 6:3 6:1 First round:

Dennis Novak (AUT)

Joel Schwaerzler (AUT)

6:4 6:1

Luke Neumayer (AUT) Federico Coria (ARG) 6:1 6:2 Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)

Lucas Miedler (AUT) 6:4 7:6 (7/4) Making the Bands (ARG)

Maximilian Neuchrist (AUT) 6:7 ​​(6/8) 6:2 6:1 doubles, round of 16:

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT/1) Nikola Cacic / Victor Vlad Cornea (CRO/ROU) -:- -:- Guido Andreozzi / Guillermo Duran (ARG)

Sebastian Ofner / Dominic Thiem (AUT)

4:6 7:6 (7/5) 10/7

Sam Weissborn / Romain Arneodo (AUT/POL) Pedro Cachin / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 6:4 6:2

Philipp Oswald / Marcelo Demoliner (AUT/BRA) Gonzalo Escobar / Alexander Nedowessow (ECU/UKR/4) -:- -:-

Filip Misolic / Joel Schwaerzler (AUT) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori (ITA/2) -:- -:-

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

