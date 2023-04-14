Home Sports Tennis: Quarter-finals for Struff in Monte Carlo
Sports

Tennis: Quarter-finals for Struff in Monte Carlo

by admin
Tennis: Quarter-finals for Struff in Monte Carlo

Status: 04/14/2023 1:03 p.m

Despite passionate resistance after a weak start, tennis pro Jan-Lennard Struff was eliminated from the ATP tournament in Monte Carlo.

With the 1: 6, 6: 7 (5: 7) against the world number six Andrei Rubljow from Russia, Struff missed making it into the semifinals of a Masters tournament for the first time. For the 32-year-old Warsteiner, who first had to work his way through qualification, reaching the quarter-finals on the Côte d’Azur was a great success.

Struff with starting difficulties

Against Rublev, Struff was initially unable to build on the good performances shown so far and quickly gave up the first set. The Davis Cup player was able to avoid another break in the second round several times, but then gave up his serve to make it 3: 4, but reported back immediately with the rebreak. In the tie-break, Rubljow deservedly secured his third win against Struff in the fifth comparison.

In the new world rankings, Struff, who fell back to rank 168 last year, will move up again on Monday. He went into the tournament in Monte Carlo as number 100 in the world.

Zverev complains about unfair behavior

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev was eliminated late Thursday evening in the round of 16. After two missed match balls, the Hamburg player lost 6: 3, 5: 7, 6: 7 (7: 9) against Daniil Medvedev and then complained that the former world number one from Russia had behaved unfairly several times.

See also  Federer's retirement from Grand Slam freezes the end of the era of the Big Three with 20 crowns | Roger Federer | Tennis | Tennis

You may also like

News in plain language: Ice Hockey World Championship...

Inter-Thuram must hurry, Vlahovic-Kane-United, Leao spearhead between London...

Women’s DFB Cup semi-finals: RB soccer players want...

Cragno: from the national team to oblivion –...

Florian Kehrmann forms handball talents before the Final...

Turkey, the media on the death of Julia...

A strange Ukrainian, expat and winning basketball team

DFB Cup semi-finals for women: Wolfsburg wants revenge...

Atalanta-Bologna: the fans that don’t give up on...

Police investigate – mourning for 18-year-old volleyball player

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy