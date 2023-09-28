Tennis: Rodionov wins opening victory in Astana

Tennis

Jurij Rodionov had a successful experience at the ATP tournament on Thursday. The 24-year-old from Lower Austria prevailed in the first round in Astana against Frenchman Gregoire Barrere after a tough fight with 2:6 6:4 7:6 (7/5). In the third set, Rodionov was able to fend off two match points. The next opponent is the number two seeded Argentinian Sebastian Baez.



Rodionov, who suffered a bitter defeat against Portugal at the Davis Cup in Schwechat, also lost the first set against Barrere. After a quick 2-0 lead, the Frenchman, who is ranked 63rd in the world, managed another break to make it 6-2. After half an hour, set one was decided.

Rodionov, who had successfully fought his way through qualification, found his game and moved ahead with two breaks to 5:1. Barrere managed a rebreak, but the Austrian used his second set point. Sentence three then became a thriller. Without a breakball it was 4:5 from Rodionov’s point of view. There he showed strong nerves and fended off two match points with a winner and an ace. In the tiebreak, he used his first chance to win the match after a playing time of 2:21 hours.

Dominic Thiem will meet the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas today. Sebastian Ofner will not play his first round match against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics until Friday. At the $3.8 million 500 tournament in Beijing, Alexander Erler/Lukas Miedler defeated number three seeded Argentine Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni 6:4 6:4 in the first round.

ATP 250 tournament in Astana

(Kazakhstan, $1,093,360, hard court)

First round table: Tallon Griekspoor (NED/1) bye Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) -:- -:- Nuno Borges (POR) Michail Kukuschkin (KAZ) 5:7 7:6 (8/6) 6: 4 Sebastian Korda (USA/5) Alexei Popyrin (AUS) -:- -:- Jiri Lehecka (CZE/4) Bye Egor Gerasimow (BLR) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 7:6 (7/5) 6:3 Alexander Shevtschenko (RUS) Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6:4 6:3 Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) Laslo Djere (SRB/7) 6:3 2:1 ret. Stan Wawrinka (SUI/8) Marcos Giron (USA) -:- -:-

Dominic Thiem (AUT) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) -:- -:-

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) -:- -:- Alexander Bublik (KAZ/3) Bye Adrian Mannarino (FRA/6) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 7:6 (7/4) 6:2 Alibek Katschmasow (RUS) Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6:3 7:6 (7/5)

Yuri Rodionov (AUT) Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 2:6 6:4 7:6 (7/5) Sebastian Baez (ARG/2) bye

