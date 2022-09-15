Listen to the audio version of the article

Finally, the moment much feared by tennis fans around the globe has arrived. Roger Federer has decided to end his fantastic career by officially announcing his retirement from competitions. The champion from Basel will play next week’s Rod Laver Cup in London and then will no longer participate in slam or ATP tournaments.

The 41-year-old Swiss tennis player won 103 ATP titles and was number one in the world for 237 consecutive weeks, a record, for a total of 310 weeks; won 20 Grand Slam titles, of which (and this is also a record) 8 at Wimbledon but the latest injuries and the recent knee operation forced him to stop for a long time and his last appearance was now in the quarter-finals. final at Wimbledon in 2021.

«In the last three years, between injuries and interventions, I tried to get back competitive – wrote the Basel champion on social media – but it was difficult for me and my body sent me a message. I must admit that the time has come to put an end to my career “and therefore the Laver Cup, which will take place in London from 23 to 25 September next,” will be my last ATP event. After 24 years of professional career, and over 1500 games played, I tried to find the best physical shape. I will continue to play tennis, but not in the Grand Slams or tournaments on the ATP circuit ».

“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever imagined, and now I have to recognize when it’s time to end my competitive career,” reiterated the Swiss champion.