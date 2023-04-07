Tennis
For Julia Grabher and Sinja Kraus, Thursday’s WTA clay court tournaments in Charleston and Bogota ended in the round of 16. Grabher from Vorarlberg lost to the Russian world number 17 in the USA. Ekaterina Alexandrowa scored 4:6 2:6, Kraus from Vienna also had no chance in the Colombian capital in a 2:6 2:6 against the Italian Nuria Brancaccio.
Grabher, who won in Charleston with victories against the Chinese world number 28. Zhang Shuai and against the American Sachia Vickery had reached the round of 16 of a WTA 500 tournament for the first time, got off to a good start against Alexandrowa, who was number seven in South Carolina, and took a 4-1 lead, but then the Russian took over the command.
As a result, the 26-year-old from Vorarlberg was only able to win two games and had to admit defeat after almost an hour and a half. Grabher only used two of her seven break chances, her opponent five out of ten.
“Nevertheless, the balance sheet is impressive”
“Every defeat hurts,” Grabher said in a reaction to Facebook. “I wasn’t able to repeat my last performances today and I’m obviously disappointed. The balance sheet is still impressive.”
In the second duel of her career with a top 20 player, the woman from Dornbirn managed at least one game more than in the first. At her Grand Slam premiere in January at the Australian Open in Melbourne against Estonian Anett Kontaveit, then number 19 in the world, she lost 2: 6 3: 6. In the world rankings, Austria’s number one will move from 89th place to the top 80 for the first time on Monday.
Kraus’ run of success ends after the premiere win
Kraus was unable to keep up with Brancaccio in the first round of 16 after her debut win on the WTA tour. The 20-year-old Viennese, who had qualified for the main draw and defeated the higher-ranked Argentinian Nadia Podoroska in the first round, lost to the Italian after less than an hour of play and only recorded four games.
Kraus fielded only 44 percent of her first serves. Brancaccio, who is 206th in the world rankings and 38 places behind the ÖTV player, took the service from her six times. Austria’s number two used two of their three break chances – one in each set. But the quarterfinals were out of reach. Kraus will nevertheless improve to a new career high just outside the top 150 in the world rankings.
Like Grabher, she’s now going to Delray Beach for the Billie Jean King Cup. There, the Austrians will meet record winners USA next week as clear outsiders.
WTA 500 tournament in Charleston
(USA, 780.637 Dollar, Sand)
WTA 250 tournament in Bogota
(Colombia, $259,303, sand)