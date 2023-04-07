Grabher, who won in Charleston with victories against the Chinese world number 28. Zhang Shuai and against the American Sachia Vickery had reached the round of 16 of a WTA 500 tournament for the first time, got off to a good start against Alexandrowa, who was number seven in South Carolina, and took a 4-1 lead, but then the Russian took over the command.

As a result, the 26-year-old from Vorarlberg was only able to win two games and had to admit defeat after almost an hour and a half. Grabher only used two of her seven break chances, her opponent five out of ten.

“Nevertheless, the balance sheet is impressive”

“Every defeat hurts,” Grabher said in a reaction to Facebook. “I wasn’t able to repeat my last performances today and I’m obviously disappointed. The balance sheet is still impressive.”

In the second duel of her career with a top 20 player, the woman from Dornbirn managed at least one game more than in the first. At her Grand Slam premiere in January at the Australian Open in Melbourne against Estonian Anett Kontaveit, then number 19 in the world, she lost 2: 6 3: 6. In the world rankings, Austria’s number one will move from 89th place to the top 80 for the first time on Monday.

Kraus’ run of success ends after the premiere win

Kraus was unable to keep up with Brancaccio in the first round of 16 after her debut win on the WTA tour. The 20-year-old Viennese, who had qualified for the main draw and defeated the higher-ranked Argentinian Nadia Podoroska in the first round, lost to the Italian after less than an hour of play and only recorded four games.

Kraus fielded only 44 percent of her first serves. Brancaccio, who is 206th in the world rankings and 38 places behind the ÖTV player, took the service from her six times. Austria’s number two used two of their three break chances – one in each set. But the quarterfinals were out of reach. Kraus will nevertheless improve to a new career high just outside the top 150 in the world rankings.

Like Grabher, she’s now going to Delray Beach for the Billie Jean King Cup. There, the Austrians will meet record winners USA next week as clear outsiders.

WTA 500 tournament in Charleston

(USA, 780.637 Dollar, Sand)

Round of 16 tableau: Jessica Pegula (USA/1) Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU/15) 7:5 4:6 6:4 Paula Badosa (ESP/12) Diana Schnaider (RUS) 6:1 6:3 Belinda Bencic (SUI/4) Shelby Rogers (USA) -:- -:- Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/7) Julia Grabher (AUT) 6:4 6:2 Magda Linette (POL/8) Madison Keys (USA/9) -:- -:- Darja Kasatkina (RUS/3) Bernard Per (USA) 6:3 7:6 (7/3) Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) Viktoria Asarenka (BLR/6) 6:4 7:6 (7/5) Ons Jabeur (TUN/2) Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6:3 7:5

Second round tableau: Jessica Pegula (USA/1) Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6:2 6:0 Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU/15) Sofia Kenin (USA) 6:1 6:4 Paula Badosa (ESP/12) Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 7:5 7:6 (8/6) Diana Schnaider (RUS) Veronika Kudermetowa (RUS/5) 6:4 6:3 Belinda Bencic (SUI/4) Katherine Sebov (CAN) 6:0 6:3 Shelby Rogers (USA) Catherine McNally (USA) 6:7 (4/7) 7:5 6:1 Julia Grabher (AUT) Sachia Vickery (USA) 6:1 6:2 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/7) Julia Putinzewa (KAZ) 6:1 6:3 Magda Linette (POL/8) Solvara Gratscheva (RUS) 6:7 (3/7) 7:5 6:4 Madison Keys (USA/9) Hailey Baptiste (USA) 6:1 6:2 Bernard Per (USA) Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6:3 6:4 Darja Kasatkina (RUS/3) Madison Brengle (USA) 6:2 6:1 Viktoria Asarenka (BLR/6) Sloane Stephens (USA) 3:6 6:3 6:2 Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) Alize Cornet (FRA) 7:6 (7/4) 4:6 6:2 Caroline Dolehide (USA) Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6:2 5:7 6:3 Ons Jabeur (TUN/2) Lesja Zurenko (UKR) 6:3 6:3

Erstrundentableau: Jessica Pegula (USA/1) bye Anna Blinkova (RUS) Anna Bondar (HUN) 7:6 (9/7) 6:2 Sofia Kenin (USA) Alexandra Sasnowitsch (BLR) 6:1 6:7 (5/7) 6:1 Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU/15) Dalma Galfi (HUN) 6:1 7:5 Paula Badosa (ESP/12) Mayar Sherif (ONE) 6:3 6:1 Leylah Fernandez (CAN) Jewgenia Rodina (RUS) 6:3 6:2 Diana Schnaider (RUS) Alycia Parks (USA) 6:4 6:3 Veronika Kudermetowa (RUS/5) bye Belinda Bencic (SUI/4) bye Katherine Sebov (CAN) Lauren Davis (USA) 4:6 6:1 6:2 Catherine McNally (USA) Jule Niemeier (GER) 6:4 6:1 Shelby Rogers (USA) Danielle Collins (USA/13) 6:7 (2/7) 6.4 6:1 Julia Grabher (AUT) Zhang Shuai (CHN/10) 6:4 1:6 6:3 Sachia Vickery (USA) Kayla Day (USA) 6:4 6:2 Julia Putinzewa (KAZ) Jelina Switolina (UKR) 6:7 (3/7) 6:2 6:4 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/7) bye Magda Linette (POL/8) bye Solvara Gratscheva (RUS) Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 7:6 (7/3) 6:2 Hailey Baptiste (USA) Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6:3 6:3 Madison Keys (USA/9) Emma Navarro (USA) 6:4 6:3 Cristina Bucsa (ESP) Marie Bouzkova (Jun/16) 7:5 6:7 (3/7) 6:1 Bernard Per (USA) Claire Liu (USA) 6:4 6:7 (1/7) 6:3 Madison Brengle (USA) Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6:3 6:4 Darja Kasatkina (RUS/3) bye Viktoria Asarenka (BLR/6) bye Sloane Stephens (USA) Louisa Chirico (USA) 3:6 6:1 6:2 Alize Cornet (FRA) Fiona Crawley (USA) 6:0 6:2 Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) Anhelina Kalinina (UKR/11) 7:6 (8/6) 6:4 Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) Jil Teichmann (SUI/14) 6:2 3:6 6:2 Caroline Dolehide (USA) Sabine Lisicki (GER) 6:4 6:4 Lesja Zurenko (UKR) Paula Ormaechea (ARG) 6:1 6:1 Ons Jabeur (TUN/2) bye

WTA 250 tournament in Bogota

(Colombia, $259,303, sand)

Round of 16 tableau: Tamara Zidansek (SLO) Mirjam Björklund (SWE) 7:6 (7/3) 7:6 (7/3) Peyton Stearns (USA) Jelina Awanesjan (RUS) 6:4 6:1 Kamilla Rachimowa (RUS/4) Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6:0 6:7 (7/9) 6:4 Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP/7) Emiliana Arango (COL) 6:4 6:3 Laura Pigossi (BRA/6) Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) 7:5 5:7 6:4 Francesca Jones (GBR) Carol Zhao (CAN) 6:2 6:1 Nuria Brancaccio (ITA) Sinja Kraus (AUT) 6:2 6:2 Tatjana Maria (GER/2) Carolina Meligeni Alves (BRA) 6:2 6:4

Erstrundentableau: Mirjam Björklund (SWE) Elise Mertens (BEL/1) 6:1 4:6 7:6 (7/3) Tamara Zidansek (SLO) Reka-Luca Jani (HUN) 6:0 6:1 Peyton Stearns (USA) Rosa Vicens Mas (ESP) 6:3 6:1 Jelina Awanesjan (RUS) Sara Errani (ITA/5) 6:1 6:0 Kamilla Rachimowa (RUS/4) Raluka Serban (CYP) 7:6 (7/3) 6:3 Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) Ylena In Albon (SUI) 6:3 6:2 Emiliana Arango (COL) Harmony Tan (FRA) 7:5 3:1 ret. Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP/7) Aliona Bolsova (ESP) 6:0 6:4 Laura Pigossi (BRA/6) Antonia Samudio (COL) 6:1 6:0 Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) Marina Bassols Ribera (ESP) 7:6 (7/1) 7:5 Carol Zhao (CAN) Maria Carle (ARG) 4:6 7:5 7:6 (8/6) Francesca Jones (GBR) Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP/3) 7:6 (7/3) 6:1 Sinja Kraus (AUT) Nadia Podoroska (ARG/8) 6:4 7:6 (7/4) Nuria Brancaccio (ITA) Despina Papamichail (GRE) 6:2 6:2 Carolina Meligeni Alves (BRA) Dajana Jastremska (UKR) 4:6 7:6 (7/5) 6:2 Tatjana Maria (GER/2) Katrina Scott (USA) 6:1 6:4