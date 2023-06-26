Tennis: Shortly before Wimbledon: Maria misses the tennis title in Gaiba

As of: 06/25/2023 6:42 p.m

Tennis player Tatjana Maria (35) missed the fourth tournament win of her career.

Last year’s Wimbledon semi-finalist lost in the final in Gaiba, Italy, against Ashlyn Krueger, the American who was 16 years her junior, 6:3, 4:6, 5:7. Maria was already 5:2 ahead in the decisive set and was only two points away from winning the title with 5:3 and her own serve.

Maria, who won the clay court tournament in Bogotá, Colombia in April, started the smaller WTA 125 grass tournament as the top seeded player. Maria competes against the Polish world number one Iga Swiatek at the grass tournament in Bad Homburg. The lawn classic in Wimbledon then starts on July 3rd.

