Home » Tennis: Shortly before Wimbledon: Maria misses the tennis title in Gaiba
Sports

Tennis: Shortly before Wimbledon: Maria misses the tennis title in Gaiba

by admin
Tennis: Shortly before Wimbledon: Maria misses the tennis title in Gaiba

As of: 06/25/2023 6:42 p.m

Tennis player Tatjana Maria (35) missed the fourth tournament win of her career.

Last year’s Wimbledon semi-finalist lost in the final in Gaiba, Italy, against Ashlyn Krueger, the American who was 16 years her junior, 6:3, 4:6, 5:7. Maria was already 5:2 ahead in the decisive set and was only two points away from winning the title with 5:3 and her own serve.

Maria, who won the clay court tournament in Bogotá, Colombia in April, started the smaller WTA 125 grass tournament as the top seeded player. Maria competes against the Polish world number one Iga Swiatek at the grass tournament in Bad Homburg. The lawn classic in Wimbledon then starts on July 3rd.

See also  Giro d'Italia: Dainese wins 17th stage in sprint

You may also like

Ruoning Yin wins her first Major, Perrine Delacour...

Another departure from Chelsea: Koulibaly is also moving...

Neal Ardley: Solihull Moors manager leaves by mutual...

Israel must help: This is how the German...

Rebecca Roberts: Strongwoman’s inspiring journey to overcome harrowing...

BVB: The rocky search for a Bellingham successor

Victor Wembanyama among Spurs legends: I couldn’t wish...

Amazfit Cheetah and Cheetah Pro: price and features...

Official: Guerreiro will sign with FC Bayern until...

Chelsea’s shady deals with Saudi clubs: what’s behind...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy