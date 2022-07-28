Jannik returns to the field after the defeat at Wimbledon against Djokovic and beats Munar in two sets. Giulio hits the second ATP success in his career

First Giulio Zeppieri, then Jannik Sinner. The two young Italian tennis players – both from 2001 – reach the quarter-finals on the land of Umag: for the Roman it is the first time at ATP level, with the second success in his career (against the Colombian Galan) after the victory in the first round against Pedro Cachin. The South Tyrolean asserts his superiority against Munar, plays an orderly game and takes advantage of the adversary’s moments of disarray. Now there will be a double challenge between Italy and Spain: Zeppieri will face Zapata Miralles, Sinner will face Carballes Baena. And Thursday is the derby between Musetti and Cecchinato in the second round.

ZEPPIERI — Sinner’s victory over Munar was easily predictable, Zeppieri’s was much more surprising. A nice surprise, also because Giulio comes back after losing the first set 6-3 and closes with 6-1 6-4 in the last two partials: the 20-year-old’s journey continues (21 years in December), who started from qualifying and was good at finding the first two victories at the ATP level. Good news also for the ranking: Zeppieri enters the top 150 players in the world (149) and in case of victory in the quarterfinals he would be close to the 130th position.

SINNER — In the evening, authoritative Sinner. Jannik wins in two sets (6-4 6-4) with a similar trend in the two partials: the South Tyrolean’s break, the Spaniard’s immediate counterbreak and then another game won in response by Simone Vagnozzi’s pupil, in the ninth game of the first set and to the fifth in the second. To “help” Sinner also a concrete Munar with alternating current, with some errors too many. The Italian hesitates in the game to close the match, with two break points canceled: the first with the serve and volley (important signal, even if three errors arrive at the net), the second thanks to a backhand on the net of the opponent. At the sixth match point, Jannik closes: the first is good when he returns to the field after the defeat in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic. See also Sinner new blue number 1, is the 28th in history

July 27 – 11:28 pm

