Alcaraz will lose the world rankings lead to veteran Novak Djokovic. “He (Sinner, note) was invulnerable today,” said Alcaraz, who was plagued by cramps and a finger injury at the end of the three-hour tennis thriller. After the success, it was clear to Sinner: “This is one of my best victories.”

In the final, the South Tyrolean meets the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who is in the Miami final for the first time. In the semifinals, the 27-year-old Russian defeated his compatriot Karen Khachanov 7:6 (7/5) 3:6 6:3 and thus qualified for the fifth final this year. Medvedev is holding 29-3 wins in 2023 and has won 23 of the past 24 matches.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Geoff Burke



After Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai and the final in Indian Wells, he is hoping for his fourth trophy in 2023. The only defeat within these 24 matches was suffered by the fifth in the world rankings in Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz.

ATP 1000 Tournament in Miami

(US, $10.16M, hard)