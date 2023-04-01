Home Sports Tennis: Sinner takes Alcaraz out of the game
Sports

Tennis: Sinner takes Alcaraz out of the game

by admin
Tennis: Sinner takes Alcaraz out of the game

Tennis

Jannik Sinner stopped defending champion Carlos Alcaraz’s successful run at the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami on Friday (local time) and beat the number one seeded Spaniard in three sets in the semifinals with 6: 7 (4/7) 6: 4 6: 2 wrestled down. The Italian inflicted the Spaniard’s first defeat after ten victories en suite. From Monday there will be a new number one in the world rankings.

01.04.2023 07.52

Online since today, 7.52 a.m

Alcaraz will lose the world rankings lead to veteran Novak Djokovic. “He (Sinner, note) was invulnerable today,” said Alcaraz, who was plagued by cramps and a finger injury at the end of the three-hour tennis thriller. After the success, it was clear to Sinner: “This is one of my best victories.”

In the final, the South Tyrolean meets the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who is in the Miami final for the first time. In the semifinals, the 27-year-old Russian defeated his compatriot Karen Khachanov 7:6 (7/5) 3:6 6:3 and thus qualified for the fifth final this year. Medvedev is holding 29-3 wins in 2023 and has won 23 of the past 24 matches.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Geoff Burke

Carlos Alcaraz had to admit defeat to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals after a hard fight

After Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai and the final in Indian Wells, he is hoping for his fourth trophy in 2023. The only defeat within these 24 matches was suffered by the fifth in the world rankings in Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz.

ATP 1000 Tournament in Miami

(US, $10.16M, hard)

Semifinals:
Jannik Sinner (ITA/10) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) 6:7 (4/7) 6:4 6:2
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/4) Karen Chatschanow (RUS/14) 7:6 (7/5) 3:6 6:3
See also  Judo, Bellandi and Parlati: podium in the Grand Slam in Budapest

You may also like

The timeshare map: so football is becoming a...

The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner beat Carlos...

From gunner to kolkhoznik. Drulák about potatoes, goals...

Make a Wish realizes the dream of Antonio,...

Stand and stream from Planica ski flying

Are there the most beautiful beaches in Greece...

Cremonese Atalanta, the probable formations of the Serie...

Třinec goes the Nagan way! After Sparta, it’s...

The digitization of sports services pushes Italians to...

Sinner-Alcaraz 2-1 Jannik in Miami final

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy