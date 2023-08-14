Tennis, Sinner triumphs in Toronto: it is the first Masters 1000 title in his career. And now he is number 6 in the world

The bust is bent on the knees, the smile is liberating, the long-awaited undertaking has finally been completed. On the third occasion Jannik Sinner wins his first title Masters 1000 career, writing a piece of Italian tennis history. He does it to Torontosurpassing the Australian tennis player Alex De Minaur with the score of 6-4 6-1. Four years after the success in Montecarlo of Fabio Fognini, an Italian returns to triumph at this level. For Sinner this is the second title in this 2023 and the eighth in his career, certainly the most important. An exploit that also gives him his best ranking with the sixth position in the world. Matthew Berrettini is equalled. Nothing to do for Alex De Minaur, always beaten in the previous four before this final. The dream of bringing Australia back to the title in a Masters 1000 after 20 years (Hewitt at Indian Wells in 2003) lasted just one set.

Matthew Berrettini, Andy MurrayGael Monfils, Tommy Paul and Alex Minaur. This is the path, far from easy, that the South Tyrolean had to overcome to give Italian tennis the first Masters 1000 on hard courts. An intense week concluded by a forehand on the net by De Minaur and by a second set of absolute domination, after a fluctuating first set and lived on continuous breaks and counter-breaks. Even five, two for De Minaur and three for Sinner. What made the difference for the blue was the greater power in the shots, a great solidity in response and also a certain experience. In fact, the two previous finals lost against proved to be precious Hubert Hurkacz e Daniil Medvedevboth in Miami, between 2021 and 2023. A baggage that the 24-year-old Australian was missing, in the first final in a Masters 1000 in his career.

And now? Being able to break the 1000 taboo could have a driving effect for Jannik Sinner. A watershed moment to open a new career chapter, with other perspectives and expectations. Starting with the next US Open, starting in two weeks. In fact, the Toronto title sent a clear message to the whole circuit: they’re not just there for the last Grand Slam of the season Carlos AlcarazNovak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud. Sinner’s confidence has never been so high, as has his confidence on concrete, now definitively chosen as the preferred surface. Then a year ago at Flushing Meadows the blue went one point away from eliminating the future champion of the tournament Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. A disappointment that for many also left one question unanswered: who knows what would have happened if that match point had been exploited? In short, in New York there is a great desire for redemption, but first the appointment is at Cincinnati, for another 1000 that could give new pages to tell. Sinner was drawn on Nole’s side (possible crossing in the quarterfinals) and will make his debut against one between Dusan Lajovic and Francisco Cerundolo.

Finally, the ranking. As previously mentioned, Sinner is now sixth, just 365 points from an absolute record for Italian tennis: the n. 4 in the world of Adriano Panatta, dated 1976. A position that no blue tennis player has ever been able to reach again. In the meantime, however, an objective has in fact been achieved, even if not yet officially. With these 1000 points you gain access to the next ones Atp Finals of Turin is no longer in doubt. It was the first thought of this 2023.